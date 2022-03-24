NATO estimates 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine

TechCrunch

Kyte, the startup that delivers rental cars to customers' doors, has raised $200 million in asset-backed credit financing from Goldman Sachs and Ares Global Management, money the company will use to pay for new vehicles that will fuel its expansion. Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don't make up much, if any, of Kyte's current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.