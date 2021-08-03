NATO, EU join criticism of Iran over merchant ship attack

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, flags of NATO member countries flutter during a NATO summit in Brussels. The NATO military alliance and the European Union on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 joined a growing chorus of international condemnation of Iran's alleged attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea last week and urged Tehran to respect its international obligations. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool, File)
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The NATO military alliance and the European Union on Tuesday joined a growing chorus of international condemnation of Iran’s alleged attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea last week and urged Tehran to respect its international obligations.

Last Thursday’s drone strike on the MV Mercer Street killed a British national and a Romanian. It was the first known fatal strike on commercial shipping in the region after years of tensions over the tattered nuclear deal between western nations and Iran.

NATO spokesman Dylan White said the 30-nation alliance joins members the U.S., U.K. and Romania “in strongly condemning the recent fatal attack on the MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, and express our condolences to Romania and the United Kingdom for the losses they have suffered.”

“Freedom of navigation is vital for all NATO allies, and must be upheld in accordance with international law,” White said. “Allies remain concerned by Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region, and call on Tehran to respect its international obligations.”

The U.S.-led military alliance plays no role in the region or in the Iran nuclear agreement, although some of its member countries do.

The EU, meanwhile, deplored the attack, expressed its condolences for the victims and called for a thorough independent investigation.

“Such acts contrary to the security and freedom of navigation in the region are unacceptable,” European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said. “All parties concerned must avoid all actions that could undermine peace and regional stability.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ship Attack Raises Tensions Ahead of Inauguration: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Latest developmentsThe U.S. vowed to respond against Iran for Thursday’s deadly attack on an Israeli-operated oil-products tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran denied being responsible, but has been blamed by the U.S., U.K. and Israel.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “confident” that Iran used “one-way explosive” drones in the attack, which killed a British and a Romanian crew me

  • U.S. sees 'collective response' to ship attack blamed on Iran

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is confident Iran attacked an Israeli-managed tanker last week, killing two, the top U.S. diplomat said on Monday, predicting a "collective response" but saying he did not think the incident necessarily signaled anything about Iran's incoming President Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi takes office on Thursday. "But what it does say is that Iran continues to act with tremendous irresponsibility when it comes to, in this instance, threats to navigation, to commerce, to innocent sailors who are simply engaged in commercial transit in international waters," he added of the attack, which killed a Briton and a Romanian.

  • Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack -TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will respond promptly to any threat against its security, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. Tehran has denied any involvement in the suspected drone attack on Thursday in which two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian - were killed. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the incident as "clearly an unacceptable and outrageous attack on commercial shipping".

  • Who is Alexander Lukashenko? A closer look at the dictator who has maintained an iron grip on Belarus for over 2 decades.

    The Putin-backed dictator came under fire after he grounded a plane in Minsk to detain a journalist. Now he's in the spotlight again as an Olympic runner attempts to flee the country.

  • US and UK accuse Iran of drone strike on oil tanker

    The United States and the United Kingdom on Sunday accused Iran of Thursday's drone strike on an oil tanker that resulted in two deaths.

  • Third officer commits suicide after responding to Capitol riot

    Another police officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan 6. has died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

  • Man who entered army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves

    A man who trespassed into an army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves in the area.

  • Intellia (NTLA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investor focus is likely to be on updates on pipeline candidates, especially NTLA-2001, when Intellia (NTLA) reports second-quarter earnings.

  • As water table lowers, Tehran and much of Iran are slowly sinking

    As climate change and poor management cause greater water scarcity, Tehran and much of Iran are sinking from land subsidence.

  • Baffled investors fear nothing's off limits in China regulatory crackdown

    Bewildered investors in China's tech sector scrambled once again from regulators on Tuesday, fearing that a state media story that likened internet gaming to opium signals a new front in the barrage of scrutiny that is being directed toward big business. The article was later altered to remove the historically loaded opium reference, but, together with the opening of a probe into automotive chip distributors, it roiled markets still smarting from a panic sell-down a week ago. Tencent, the social-media-to-gaming behemoth, fell 6% and was briefly knocked from its mantle as Asia's most valuable company, while semiconductor stocks slid as the moves seemed to unwind authorities' days-old promise of a calmer hand.

  • Peter Daszak should be subpoenaed in Wuhan lab investigation, House GOP says

    A House Foreign Affairs Committee Republican report that points the finger at the Wuhan lab as the origin of COVID-19 calls on scientist Peter Daszak to be subpoenaed, labeling him the “public face” of a Chinese “disinformation campaign designed to suppress public discussion about a potential lab leak.”

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed Tons Of 'Cottage Cheese' Out Of A Huge Cyst

    "What a perfect pop and sac removal."

  • UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries

    The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries from Aug. 5, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday. The UAE, a major international travel hub, has banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Seoul: North Korea releases army rice reserves amid shortage

    North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday, with a heat wave and drought reducing the country's supply. The country's moribund economy is continuously being battered by the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, and while mass starvation and social chaos have not been reported, observers expect further deterioration of North Korea's food situation until the autumn harvest. Seoul's National Intelligence Service told a closed-door parliamentary committee meeting that North Korea is supplying rice reserved for wartime uses to citizens left with little food, other laborers and rural state agencies, according to Ha Tae-keung, one of the lawmakers who attended the session.

  • BMW reaps $5.7 billion in profit, warns on parts shortages

    BMW reported 4.8 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in net profit in the second quarter, rounding out a strong earnings season for Germany's three big automakers as global auto markets continue to recover from the pandemic — particularly when it comes to luxury cars. It reaped fat operating profit margins of 15.8% for its luxury cars and SUVs. The BMW result follows strong profits at competitor Mercedes-Benz, a division of Daimler, and at Volkswagen's premium Audi and Porsche divisions, all of which also turned in double-digit operating profit margins.

  • Italy shines in track and field, Team USA adds to medal count in swimming and women's gymnastics | What You Missed

    With Tokyo's Olympic Stadium teeming with spirit, Team Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs set a personal&nbsp;best to win the men's 100-meter final,&nbsp;while fellow countryman Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's&nbsp;Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to share the men's high jump gold in a beautiful display of sportsmanship. Team USA also added to their medal count with more swimming golds from Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke, and solid performances in women's gymnastics by MyKayla Skinner and Suni Lee.

  • Iran supreme leader endorses hard-line protégé as president

    Iran’s supreme leader officially endorsed his hard-line protégé as the nation’s next president on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi at a sensitive time for Iran and the wider Middle East. Exacerbating Iran's despair, the coronavirus has spiraled out of control, with authorities reporting a record of 39,000 new cases on Tuesday — almost 2,000 more than the previous day. In his speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised Raisi, a former judiciary chief, to “empower the country’s poor people and improve the national currency.”

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • MyPillow Guy Punts Timeline for Trump Retaking Power as Conspiracy Theories Get Wackier

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe prophecy failed in December, in January, and in March. Twice.But now, claim conspiratorial fans of Donald Trump, the fabled month is finally upon us. In August, some of the most fringe voices in the ex-president’s sprawling universe of followers and adjacent conspiracists still seem to think Trump will be reinstated.That is, if the conspiracy theory’s author doesn’t reschedule again.When Trump lost re-election in November, he and some of his more stalwart supporters ins

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.