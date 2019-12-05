NATO is finally talking about China, and there are 3 big problems it has to address

Leaders of the NATO alliance countries, and its secretary general, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, for a group picture during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019, as they gathered to mark 70-years of the alliance. Back row, from left: Xavier Bettel Prime Minister of Luxembourg; Egils Levits President of Latvia; Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania; Dusko Markovic Prime Minister of Montenegro; Erna Solberg Prime Minister of Norway; Mark Rutte Prime Minister of Netherlands; Zuzana Caputova President of Slovakia; Andrzej Duda President of Poland; Antonio Costa Prime Minister of Portugal; Klaus Iohannis President of Romania; Marjan Sarec Prime Minister of Slovenia. Middle row from left: Edi Rama Prime Minister of Albania; Zoran Zaev Prime Minister of North Macedonia; Mette Frederiksen Prime Minister of Denmark; Juri Ratas Prime Minister of Estonia; Emmanuel Macron President of France; Angela Merkel President of Germany; Kyriakos Mitsotakis Prime Minister of Greece; Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary; Katrin Jakobsdottir Prime Minister of Iceland; Giuseppe Conte Prime Minister of Italy; Andrej Plenkovic Prime Minister of Croatia. Seated from left: Sophie Wilmas Prime Minister of Belgium; Rumen Radev President of Bulgaria; Donald Trump President of United States; Prince Charles The Prince of Wales; Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General; Queen Elizabeth II; Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada; Pedro Sanchez Acting Prime Minister of Spain; Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey; Milos Zeman President of the Czech Republic. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

NATO leaders gathered in London this week for a summit marking the alliance's 70th anniversary.

Many of the longstanding problems facing the alliance were under discussion, but the agenda also included a relatively new challenge: China.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The NATO leaders summit that ended Wednesday featured many of the debates that have come up before in the alliance's 70-year history, but there was also a newer topic on the agenda: China.

"That's a relatively new addition for the alliance, to start thinking about the security challenges that China poses to the alliance," Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of the Center for a New American Security's Transatlantic Security Program, said on a conference call Monday.

"This is clearly something that's being led by the US, who has turned and is focusing on China as our most strategic challenge in the coming decades," Kendall-Taylor added. "So it's the Americans I think who will slowly kind of continue to push the issue, and we do see that there has been some response from the Europeans, but in the NATO context this is something that's a bit newer."

The London Declaration, issued by the heads of NATO member states after the summit, only mentioned China once, saying the alliance recognizes "China's growing influence and international policies present both opportunities and challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance."

But there are three specific issues where Beijing could create problems for to NATO and for European security.

1. NATO's mobility in Europe.

Locals watch the US Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare to cross the Czech-Polish border on the way to Lithuania for an exercise, May 30, 2018. More

US Army Reserve/Capt. Jeku Arce

The alliance has been working for several years to improve its ability to reinforce and resupply across Europe, not only inland via roads, rivers, and railways but around the continent through ports that haven't seen much action since the Cold War.

NATO started going to more European ports around 2015 in order "to reestablish capabilities" and "to demonstrate that we could come [into Europe] at a variety of different places," retired Army Gen. Ben Hodges, who led the US Army in Europe between 2014 and 2017, told Business Insider in 2018.

"So as China continues to invest in things like ports and rail in Europe, that can complicate NATO mobility," Kendall-Taylor said Monday.

This investment has mainly come through the Belt and Road initiative, through which Beijing has provided trillions in loans and other assistance for development projects around the world. Much of the money that has flowed to Europe has gone to southern European countries.

As of early 2018, Chinese state firms controlled about one-tenth of all European port capacity, following acquisitions in Spain, Italy, and Greece, where the state-owned COSCO Holdings Company acquired a 67% stake in the port of Piraeus, Europe's largest passenger port.

"The ports issue is very present when you're talking about a realistic warfighting scenario," Gil Barndollar, a senior fellow at Defense Priorities, said on a conference call Tuesday.

2. Supply chains.

The French Navy sub More

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The presence of Chinese firms in the supply chains for defense components and other hardware with military applications is a concern in the US, and Europe is not immune.

"Certainly from a supply-chain security perspective [China] poses a challenge" to NATO, Kendall-Taylor said. "I think there's a concern about export controls and all of these other things ... to protect military technologies."