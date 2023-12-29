NATO forced to scramble fighter jets to intercept Russian military aircraft over 300 times in 2023

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was forced to scramble its air forces more than 300 times in response to Russian military aircraft over the course of 2023, the international organization said Friday.

"NATO has standing air-policing missions that calls for Allied jets to scramble when there are signs of Russian military planes approaching Allied airspace in unpredictable ways," NATO said in a statement.

The hundreds of incidents happened as Russia continues to utilize land, air and sea forces to score strategic advantages in its war with Ukraine. Russia first invaded its smaller, western neighbor in February 2022.

"Russia’s war against Ukraine has created the most dangerous security situation in Europe in decades," said acting NATO Spokesperson Dylan White. "NATO fighter jets are on duty around the clock, ready to scramble in case of suspicious or unannounced flights near the airspace of our Allies. Air policing is an important way in which NATO provides security for our Allies."

RUSSIA FIRES 122 MISSILES IN LARGEST AERIAL BARRAGE OF THE UKRAINE WAR, KILLING AT LEAST 18 PEOPLE

Two Dassault Rafale fighter jets take off for a mission from Fetesti Air Base, in the commune Borcea, near the town of Fetesti, Romania on October 19, 2023.

According to NATO’s statement, most of the encounters were "safe and professional," and happened over the Baltic Sea.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Along NATO’s eastern flank, Russian military aircraft have a history of not transmitting a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, not filing a flight plan, or communicating with air traffic controllers," NATO said.

UKRAINE TO RECEIVE NATO SUPPORT FOR 'AS LONG AS IT TAKES,' GAIN ALLIANCE MEMBERSHIP AFTER CONFLICT

And, "The vast majority of aerial encounters between NATO and Russian jets were safe and professional. Breaches of NATO airspace by Russian military aircraft remained rare and generally of short duration."

A French army pilot climbs into the cockpit of a Dassault Rafale fighter jet prior to take off on a mission at Fetesti Air Base, in the commune Borcea, near the town of Fetesti, Romania on October 19, 2023.

Following Russia’s invasion last year, NATO bolstered its eastern flank with substantial air defenses, including more fighter jets, surveillance flights and ground-based air defenses.

Two US Air Force F-35 jets and a Polish Air Force F-16 take part in a military parade in Warsaw on Polish Army Day, August 15, 2023, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1920 victory over Soviet Russia at the Battle of Warsaw during the Polish-Soviet War.

The Russia-Ukraine war, nearing its second year, saw the largest aerial assault of the war so far on Friday, when Russian forces fired more than 120 missiles and utilized dozens of drones to bombard cities across Ukraine.

At least 18 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in the onslaught that spanned more than 18 hours.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, although it is seeking membership and allied members have expressed sympathies to officially add Ukraine as a member after its war with Russia concludes.

Reuters contributed to this report.





Original article source: NATO forced to scramble fighter jets to intercept Russian military aircraft over 300 times in 2023