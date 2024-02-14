NATO head says Ramstein forum aiding Ukraine defense ‘success’, but mum on potential changes

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) has become a great example of success that has mobilized Ukraine's allies, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Feb. 14.

He nonetheless refused to talk about further developments in response to a question about possible changes to the Ramstein format and the reasons why this is happening, and what this format might look like in the future, reports NV's correspondent from NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

"First of all, the Ramstein contact group has been a very big success story, and it has mobilized support from NATO Allies and partners," Stoltenberg said.

“When it comes to military support, we have to remember that 99% of Ukraine's military assistance comes from NATO allies, including Sweden, which will soon become a member of the Alliance. We are constantly discussing how we can ensure sustainable assistance, how we can organize it in the best possible way.”

He noted that, on Feb. 14, a virtual meeting of the Ramstein contact group will take place, and on Feb. 15 a meeting of NATO defense ministers will also take place.

"I can't talk about these discussions in more detail," the Secretary General stated.

“Discussions are ongoing. But the goal, of course, is that we continue to support Ukraine in the best and most powerful way possible.”

A new meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group takes place on Feb. 14. All participants will participate remotely, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

This may be due to the latest hospitalization of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, who will also take part in the meeting remotely.

The 18th virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on Jan. 23 and was dedicated to Ukraine's long-term needs. In particular, the parties discussed increasing supplies of long-range weapons to Kyiv.

