NATO to hold a meeting on Russia’s recent wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on Jan 3 that the NATO alliance has accepted Ukraine's request to hold an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in response to Russia's recent wave of massive air strikes.

Read also: Berlin decries Russian strikes on Ukraine, but Scholz still opposes supplying Taurus missiles to Kyiv

According to the FM, one of the critical topics of the meeting will be strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. He called the upcoming session a sign of "Euro-Atlantic unity before the escalation of Russian terror."

In January, from the 17th to the 18th, NATO will also have its first meeting with Ukraine between national military chiefs of staff.

On December 29, Russia fired 158 missiles and drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 114. They recorded hits on civilian targets in several large cities – Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv, which borders Poland.

Read also: At least 17 civilians killed, 85 injured as Russia unleashes largest missile and drone attack of the war

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in Ukraine, as a result of the large-scale attack, 18 settlements in 10 regions were affected, 170 people were injured, and 53 people died.

Read also: Twenty-eight people, including 2 children and British journalist, injured in two-wave Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv

On January 2, Russia launched a new massive attack on Ukraine in several waves. In total, Russia used more than 130 long-range weapons: 35 Shahed drones over the night, then 99 missiles in the early hours of the morning. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all Shaheds and 72 out of 99 missiles.

As a result of the air assault on Ukraine on January 2, five people were killed, and more than 130 were injured.

On January 3, the KMDA reported that the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv increased to 54, with two more injured victims passing away.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine