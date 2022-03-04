NATO joins outcry over Ukraine nuclear plant attack

Reuters

Scenes of Ukrainian refugees arriving at Berlin railway station and Germans on the platforms waving welcome signs have stirred memories of the massive influx of mostly Middle Eastern asylum seekers who came in 2015. But this time, thanks largely to the lessons learned seven years ago in taking in more than one million people, Germany is better prepared to take in the Ukrainians now fleeing Russia's invasion of their country, humanitarian aid workers said. Some 20,000 Ukrainians have arrived so far in Germany, among more than a million the United Nations estimates to have fled in the first week of what Russia calls a "special operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and topple leaders it brands "neo-Nazis".