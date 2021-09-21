NATO leader: Allies need to stand together amid sub flap

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNIFER PELTZ
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — With some powerful NATO allies at odds over a submarine sale, the group's leader suggested Tuesday that members need to focus on “the big picture” and not let the dispute between France and the U.S. and Britain open an ongoing rift.

During an interview on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also was cool to the notion of developing a separate European military force and said NATO needs to give careful consideration to any future deployments to fight terrorism after the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

A U.S. and British deal to supply nuclear-powered subs to Australia — which had been set to buy diesel-powered ones from a French company instead — has France crying foul, with support from European Union diplomats. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg didn't take sides in speaking Wednesday to The Associated Press, instead emphasizing cohesion about the alliance's major goals.

“I fully understand France's disappointment. At the same time, NATO allies agree on the big picture on the most important challenges, and that is that we have to stand together" to address common challenges, including a shifting global balance of power, he said.

Stoltenberg said he was confident that France, the U.K. and the U.S. “will find a way forward and to not make this disagreement create lasting problems for the alliance, because we all see the need for allies to stand together and to continue to modernize and adapt NATO.”

Still, the submarine spat has introduced tensions into a 72-year-old military and political alliance that prizes consensus and was formed to try to avoid such conflicts.

French officials have repeatedly decried the sub deal as a betrayal, with Defense Minister Florence Parly describing it Tuesday as “breach of trust between allies and a strategic turning point.” European Union foreign ministers expressed solidarity with France after a meeting on the assembly sidelines Monday night.

Australia argues that the submarine deal was about protecting its strategic interests amid broad concern about China’s growing assertiveness. The U.K. and the U.S. have insisted the disagreement shouldn't shake up their overall relationships with France, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the deal wasn't meant to be a “zero-sum” arrangement and is "not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends.”

The episode – which came weeks after the fraught, bloody U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan had NATO members scrambling to get people out – has stirred some European interest in more military autonomy.

EU ministers recently debated creating a standby force of around 5,000 troops to deploy in crises such as the Afghanistan airlift. The idea reflects longstanding French and German proposals but faces opposition from some other NATO-member EU nations.

Stoltenberg said more European investment in defense is welcome, though “not as something that happens outside NATO, but something that happens inside NATO.”

“Any attempt to weaken the trans-Atlantic bond between Europe and North America will not only weaken NATO, it will divide Europe,” he said. “We have one set of forces, and we have to make the most available for NATO.”

NATO’s provision for common defense was invoked after the 9/11 terror attacks in the U.S., leading to NATO involvement in U.S.-led war in Afghanistan. It ended with Taliban militants retaking the country, 20 years after being ousted by western forces for harboring the plotters of 9/11. The chaotic pullout flew over 100,000 people to safety but was beset by terror attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

As NATO looks to learn lessons from the war and its end, Stoltenberg said the alliance will have to stay ready to combat international terrorism but needs “to think through carefully the targets, the goals, of the mission, and also to understand that the more we’re able to stabilize countries without deploying thousands of troops in combat missions, the better.”

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden called the NATO alliance “sacred” in his General Assembly speech, striving – despite the frictions of recent months -- to turn the page on former President Donald Trump’s “America first” approach to foreign policy.

Stoltenberg said he welcomed Biden’s speech and his country’s “increased engagement” in the alliance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden at U.N.: 'For the first time in 20 years' the U.S. is not at war

    On Tuesday, President Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly in a speech that addressed "the greatest challenges of our time," including COVID-19, climate change and armed conflict. "I stand here today, for the first time in 20 years, with the U.S. not at war," the president told delegates, "all the unmatched strength, energy and commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what's ahead of us."

  • At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

    Never once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in New York on Tuesday, Moon reiterated his push for a denuclearized coexistence and “co-prosperity” for the two countries that ended the three-year Korean War in a 1953 armistice that halted the fighting but never led to a formal declaration of peace. “North Korea, for its part, must brace for changes that benefit the era of global community,” Moon said in his address at the largest gathering of world leaders.

  • Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

    Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany's next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security. Merkel touted her government's record in bringing down unemployment and Germany's debt, decrying plans by Laschet's rivals to raise taxes. “There is a lot at stake on Sunday,” she told the crowd on a wet evening in Stralsund, in Germany's northeastern corner.

  • NATO SG: Members must look past submarine dispute

    With some powerful NATO allies at odds over submarine sales, the group's leader suggested Tuesday that members — including a frustrated France — need to focus on "the big picture" and not let the submarine dispute cause a lasting rift. (Sept. 21)

  • U.S. submarine deal a 'disappointment' -France

    Speaking to reporters in New York, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the United States also needed to take into account the interests of its European allies.European Union foreign ministers will on Monday discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with France in favor of a U.S. and British deal, as France said it has a "crisis in confidence" with Washington.The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Australia said last week it would cancel an order for conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS.

  • Nigeria's military crackdown puts squeeze on bandit gangs

    Nigeria's military campaign against criminal gangs in the northwest is pushing them into neighbouring regions as a result of a telecom shutdown and a squeeze on fuel and food supplies, local residents and officials said.

  • Transcript: Kim Jong Un and the Northeast Asian Arms Race

    Patrick Cronin: Thank you for joining Hudson Institute’s discussion today on Kim Jong-un and Arms Racing in Northeast Asia. I’m Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific Security Chair at Hudson, and I am delighted today to be joined by my distinguished colleague, Alex Wong, who among many other achievements recently served as the Deputy Special Representative for North Korea at the State Department. Jean Lee of the Wilson Center, a pioneer in the on-the-ground reporting inside North Korea, and Ankit Panda,

  • Few California High Schoolers Applied for Pass/No Pass Grading

    California gave all high schoolers a two-week window this summer to change their 2020-21 letter grades to pass/no pass, an overture meant to soften the academic blow of COVID-19 on their GPA, but turns out very few took the state up on its offer. Districts across the state reported they did not receive nearly as […]

  • UN chief urges U.S. and China to fix "dysfunctional relationship" to avoid new Cold War

    United Nations chief Antonio Guterres raised concerns in an interview with AP, published Monday, of another Cold War between the U.S. and China.Why it matters: Guterres made the comments ahead of this week's UN General Assembly in New York. Guterres told AP the U.S.-U.K. deal to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia "is just one small piece of a more complex puzzle ... this completely dysfunctional relationship between China and the United States."Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Factbox-The leaders of the main parties contesting Canada's election

    Here are brief profiles of the main Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept. 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Damaged by allegations that his government improperly intervened in a criminal case against a Quebec-based construction company and by revelations that he had worn blackface as a younger man, Trudeau lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 and now heads a minority government.

  • Texas troopers credited with retaking control of Del Rio border

    DEL RIO, Texas — State troopers deployed to the border by Gov. Greg Abbott are being credited for doing the federal government’s job and stopping thousands more migrants in Mexico from illegally crossing into the United States after well over 15,000 made it through here late last week.

  • Week 2's wild variances: Bills look primed to take off while Steelers, Saints come back down to earth

    Week 1 overreactions — in either direction — are almost always premature. Just ask these teams.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • France is doing everything it can to show its anger at a cancelled $50 billion submarine contract, shocking officials in the US, UK, and Australia

    France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in fury after Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with French firm Naval Group.

  • Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.

  • Biden Had a Four-Letter Reaction After He Found Trump's Giant Video Golf Setup in the White House: Book

    “Trump's existence permeated the White House,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their new book, Peril

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.