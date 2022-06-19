  • Oops!
NATO leader says Ukraine war against Russia could last for 'years': Live updates

Jeanine Santucci and Katie Wadington, USA TODAY
3 min read
Russia's war in Ukraine could go on for "years" and the effort requires Western support, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published Sunday by the German publication Bild.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years," he said.

In an attempt to deal more blows to Russia after its brutal invasion of its neighboring Ukraine, international leaders have renewed shows of support in recent days, including with the recommendation for Ukraine to join the European Union.

The Group of 7 pledged to give its support to Ukraine “for as long as necessary," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Germany’s dpa news agency published Saturday.

He added that he wants to discuss the issue with fellow G-7 leaders in a scheduled meeting this week.

“We want to make sure that Russian President (Vladimir Putin’s) calculations do not work out," Scholz said.

And in a second surprise visit since the war began, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Kyiv on Friday to offer continued aid and military training.

June 18 recap: 900 Ukrainian kids dead or injured since start of war; Zelenskyy visits troops

Latest developments:

►Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops and health care workers on the frontlines in south Ukraine on Saturday during a trip to the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

►A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.

CAPTURED: Two US military veterans felt compelled to fight Russia. They've been captured in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg: Russian nuclear attack unlikely

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Bild that Western backing of Ukraine's fight against Russia must remain strong.

"We must not let up in supporting Ukraine. Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, but also because of rising energy and food prices. But: That is no comparison to the price that the Ukrainians have to pay every day with many lives."

Stoltenberg emphasized that while NATO is supporting Ukraine with weapons and stronger defenses on its eastern flank, troops would not set foot in Ukraine.

He also said a nuclear attack appears unlikely.

"We do not see a higher level of readiness in the Russian nuclear forces," Stoltenberg said.

British report: Morale low on both sides

The British Defence Ministry's Sunday update on the war in Ukraine indicated morale is waning on both sides of the battle line.

"Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks, however, Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled," the ministry tweeted. "Cases of whole Russian units refusing orders and armed stand-offs between officers and their troops continue to occur."

On the Russian side, morale is depressed because of poor leadership and few opportunities for soldiers to rotate out of combat units, the ministry said.

"Many Russian personnel of all ranks also likely remain confused about the war’s objectives. Morale problems in the Russian force are likely so significant that they are limiting Russia’s ability to achieve operational objectives."

Ukraine's bid to join EU to be discussed in Brussels next week

The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership Friday, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival.

A Ukrainian serviceman sits next to a destroyed Russian tank at an abandonned Russian position near the village of Bilogorivka not far from Lysychansk, Lugansk region, on June 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The possibility of membership in the EU, created to safeguard peace on the continent and serve as a model for the rule of law and prosperity, fulfills a wish of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Western-looking citizens.

The European Commission’s recommendation that Ukraine become a candidate for membership will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc next week in Brussels. The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine’s candidacy, but the process is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to welcome new members.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Jens Stoltenberg warns war could last 'years'

