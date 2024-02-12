NATO leader warns Donald Trump is putting troops at risk after he threatens international alliance

NATO's secretary general issued a warning to leaders around the world after former President Donald Trump stirred fears about the future of the organization at a campaign stop Saturday.

Trump, during a South Carolina rally, criticized countries in the international alliance that haven't met certain goals. NATO members are asked to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense, and the former president has often targeted nations that haven't reached that bar.

But Trump on Saturday specifically recalled a conversation he claims had when he was in office, saying “one of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’"

‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No, I would not protect you. Trump added: "In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want."

The former president's comments immediately drew backlash, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying in a statement on Sunday Trump's attack could endanger both civilians and troops.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S., and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk," Stoltenberg said in a statement. "I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the US will remain a strong and committed NATO ally.”

NATO's charter requires members to come to the aid of others if they are attacked.

Trump's latest comments, however, also drew criticism from within America's borders. President Joe Biden in a statement released by his reelection campaign said: “If my opponent, Donald Trump, is able to regain power, he is making it clear as day that he will abandon our NATO allies if Russia attacks and allow Russia to ‘do whatever the hell they want’ with them.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is running against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on Sunday called NATO "a success story for the last 75 years."

"Now, we do want NATO allies to pull their weight," Haley told CBS. "But there are ways you can do that without sitting there and telling Russia, have your way with these countries."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's threats against NATO put troops at risk, leader warns