NATO is likely to join the US in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in September, German defense minister says

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
US soldiers Afghanistan stock image 2015
US soldiers in Afghanistan. Wajuk Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

  • Germany's defense minister said NATO would likely withdraw troops from Afghanistan later this year.

  • US officials said Tuesday that Biden plans to withdraw remaining troops by September 11, 2021.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said NATO would likely choose to do the same at its Wednesday meeting.

Germany's defense minister has said that NATO would likely follow the US in withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan in September.

US officials said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden plans to withdraw remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that NATO would likely choose to do the same on Wednesday, when leaders are due to meet.

"We always said: we'll go in together, we'll leave together," she told ARD public television, according to Agence France-Presse.

"I am for an orderly withdrawal and that is why I assume that we will agree to that today."

She said it was important "for us in NATO to synchronize our planning with the US planning."

AFP reported that there are 9,600 NATO troops in Afghanistan, including 2,500 from the US.

