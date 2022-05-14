At NATO meet, Turkey criticises Swedish and Finnish support for PKK

Venezuela's President Maduro meets Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Caracas
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister criticised on Saturday the "unacceptable and outrageous" support that prospective new NATO members Sweden and Finland give to the PKK Kurdish militant group, potentially complicating the alliance's enlargement.

"The problem is that these two countries are openly supporting and engaging with PKK and YPG. These are terrorist organisations that have been attacking our troops every day," Mevlut Cavusoglu said as he arrived in Berlin for a meeting with his NATO counterparts.

"Therefore it is unacceptable and outrageous that our friends and allies are supporting this terrorist organisation," he said. "These are the issues that we need to talk about with our NATO allies as well as these countries" Sweden and Finland, he added.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Azra Ceylan; Editing by Mark Potter)

