NATO must clearly define 'red lines' for Putin in Europe — Kurt Volker

Grey zones in European security architecture should become “red lines” for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who otherwise exploits any weakness or ambiguity, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and Donald Trump’s Special Representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, told journalists on Sept. 7.

Volker said that Putin completely ignores European security arrangements and is attempting to restore the Russian Empire. In his view, this poses a threat to Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, Moldova, and Finland.

“We need Ukraine to win and to defend itself from Russia, then we need to eliminate these grey zones that have proven tempting,” said Volker.

“Grey zones are 'green lines'; we need to turn them into 'red lines,' and say: no, all these territories are now under a single umbrella, and we will protect them.”

According to the diplomat, NATO cannot perform its duties without Ukraine, because if Putin is victorious against Ukraine, he will move forward and attack elsewhere, sparking a perpetual war in Europe.

On July 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is convinced that Ukraine would receive an invitation to join NATO following the end of the war with Russia.

