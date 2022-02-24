NATO has no plans to send troops into Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference in Brussels
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO has no troops inside Ukraine and has no plans to send any into the country, the alliance's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, told a news conference on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"There are no NATO combat troops, no NATO troops at all inside Ukraine. We have made it clear that we don't have any plans and intention of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine," he said.

"What we have made clear is that we have already increased and we are increasing the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of the alliance on NATO territory."

Ukraine is a partner of the Western defence alliance but not a NATO member.

(Reporting by John Chalmers)

