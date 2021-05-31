NATO restricts Belarusian access to HQ

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference in Brussels
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Personnel at Belarus' diplomatic mission to NATO will have their access restricted at the alliance's headquarters, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, following the forced landing of a passenger plane by Minsk.

Belarus is not a member of NATO but has had ties with the military alliance since 1992 following the fall of the Soviet Union, and has maintained a diplomatic mission to NATO since 1998.

Belarusian personnel can attend seminars and meetings at NATO and in NATO countries as part of a cooperation partnership that tackles issues such as arms control and military education.

"We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters," Stoltenberg told a news conference ahead of meetings of NATO defence and foreign ministers on Tuesday, without giving more details.

The forced landing of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius earlier this month by Belarus to arrest a dissident journalist caused outrage in the West.

However, a proposal to suspend Belarus from bilateral NATO cooperation, known as the Partnership for Peace, was not taken up by diplomats last week, after Turkey blocked the idea for fear of antagonising Russia, Minsk's closest ally, diplomats said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • NATO restricts Belarusian officials’ headquarters access over Ryanair incident

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg calls forced landing in Minsk of Ryanair flight a 'state hijacking' by Belarus.

  • Capitol Suspect's Attorney Compares Rioters To Cultists Who Drank Jim Jones' Kool-Aid

    This time Donald Trump's followers swallowed his "big lie" of a rigged presidential election before they stormed the Capitol.

  • Belarus personnel NATO HQ access to be restricted

    Belarus is not a member of NATO but has had ties with the military alliance since 1992 following the fall of the Soviet Union, and has maintained a diplomatic mission to NATO since 1998.Belarusian personnel can attend seminars and meetings at NATO and in NATO countries as part of a cooperation partnership that tackles issues such as arms control and military education."We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters," Stoltenberg told a news conference ahead of meetings of NATO defense and foreign ministers on Tuesday, without giving more details.Asked about new Russian military formations and units, intended to be deployed close to the alliance's borders, Stoltenberg said NATO would continue to seek dialogue with Moscow, while also exercising troops for defensive purposes."It is important to manage the difficult relationship with Russia with transparency on military activities, risk reduction and also for instance related issues like arms control," Stoltenberg told reporters.Russia's ties with the West are acutely strained over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a military build-up near Ukraine as well as allegations of election hacking.

  • Iran and World Powers Begin ‘Final Round’ of Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran and world powers have started what could be their final negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear accord that limited the Islamic Republic’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief.The fifth round of talks has begun in Vienna, with Iranian and Russian officials saying that, while some issues still need to be resolved, it could be the final one.If a deal is struck, the U.S. would probably ease sanctions on Iran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors, though it is unclear to what extent or how quickly that would happen. Iran, whose economy has been battered by the U.S. penalties, is preparing to ramp up crude production and boost exports in anticipation of an agreement.The negotiations have not hit a “dead-end,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters in Tehran on Monday. “If key issues are resolved, this could be the last round of talks, otherwise there will be another round.”Russia’s main envoy for the discussions, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the countries involved expected that “the current round should be final.”Iran holds presidential elections on June 18 and Tehran is keen to conclude the talks before then. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down after serving two terms, though he will stay in office until around mid-August.(Updates with Iranian foreign ministry’s comments.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greece rejects Turkish minister's comments on Muslim minority

    Greece reacted angrily on Sunday to a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that described members of a Muslim minority in northern Greece as Turkish and that said they were not accorded full civic rights. The statement by Cavusoglu, during a private visit to the northern Greek region of Thrace on Sunday, came ahead of his official meetings on Monday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.

  • Notre-Dame for Muslims or 'foreign interference'? New mega mosque stirs controversy in France

    In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish. Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal. “We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.

  • Iran removes central bank head who is running for president

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed the central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, one of the few moderates running in a June 18 presidential election, who said he accepted the decision that he must step aside at the bank in order to stand for president. Hemmati, a technocrat appointed central bank governor in 2018, is one of seven candidates for president, with the others mostly staunch hardliners after a vetting body, the Guardian Council, barred leading reformists and conservatives from standing. Iranian media identified several possible candidates to succeed Hemmati at the bank, including Akbar Komeijani, a deputy governor of the bank, and Hamid Pourmohammadi, deputy head of the Budget and Planning Organisation.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • Shelter in place issued for parts of Deptford Township, NJ: Officials

    A shelter in place has been issued for parts of Deptford Township, Gloucester County. The area impacted is Pasadena Avenue and Hurffville Road.

  • Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival blooms again, leading the way for festivals, events

    The popular Eastern Kentucky event drew thousands while making many feel “normal again.”

  • US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

    The video circulating on Twitter shows the crowd cheering the suggestion of a coup in the US

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities

  • DOJ asks judge to dismiss lawsuit against Trump for protest crackdown before Bible photo op

    Lawyers for the former president claim “national security” concerns justified the actions against demonstrators

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • A white mob killed hundreds of Black people in Tulsa 100 years ago. Survivors still demand justice

    Cataclysmic violence brought death and destruction to Tulsa in 1921. Systemic injustice ensured Black Wall Street would never return, but Greenwood keeps fighting, Alex Woodward writes

  • Christian Diet Guru and 6 Others Presumed Dead After Plane Crashes Into Tennessee Lake

    Screenshot/YouTubeA Christian diet guru and six other people are presumed dead after her small plane crashed into the waters of Tennessee lake on Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the Percy Priest Lake around 11 a.m., not long after the plane took off from the nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport. Late Saturday evening, investigators said they believed all seven passengers had perished. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lara (@joelaraofficial) The plane, a Cessna C501, belonged Gwen Shamblin Lara, founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church and author of The Weigh Down Workshop, and her husband William J. Lara, who went by Joe. The couple lived in nearby Brentwood and had registered the plane via their company JL&GL Productions LP. The aircraft has not been located, but Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 5 that officers located debris consistent with a Cessna C501 and that a small plane had been seen descending into the water near a boat ramp early Saturday.Lara’s daughter, Elizabeth Hannah, sent a text message to members of the Remnant Fellowship Church saying that her mother and father were aboard the aircraft when it was forced to make a “quick, controlled landing.” All the plane’s passengers had ties to the church, including Hannah’s own husband Brandon, according to her text. The others aboard were David and Jennifer Martin and Jonathan and Jessica Walters, according to authorities.“My brother and I are asking for immediate prayers right now, as we have just gotten word that Gwen and Joe Lara’s plane had to go down,” Hannah wrote before authorities said everyone appeared to have been killed. “More information to come, but be in prayer—and be at peace,” the message continued. “GOD IS IN CONTROL, and we will not stop moving forward with WHAT GOD WANTS with this church.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area