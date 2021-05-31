NATO restricts HQ access for Belarus officials

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press briefing ahead to an online NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press briefing ahead to an online NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press briefing ahead to an online NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press briefing ahead to an online NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press briefing ahead to an online NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 5

Belgium NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press briefing ahead to an online NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The NATO military alliance is restricting access to its headquarters for a group of Belarus officials in the wake of Minsk’s decision to divert a Ryanair passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist earlier this month.

“We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters based on our assessment of security measures at the headquarters,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday.

The move is expected to involve about five officials. They will still be able to enter NATO’s sprawling headquarters complex in Brussels but only as visitors, not with their usual delegation badges, depriving them of access to some areas.

Belarus’s international isolation has deepened since the May 23 incident, in which Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet of an alleged a bomb threat and instructed them to land in Minsk, where journalist Raman Pratasevich was pulled off the plane by authorities.

NATO ambassadors said last week that the “unacceptable act seriously violated the norms governing civil aviation and endangered the lives of the passengers and crew.”

Stoltenberg has branded the Belarus move “a state hijacking.”

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus opposition leader hails world support after journalist arrest

    Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Saturday hailed support from around the world after Minsk scrambled a warplane to intercept a flight and arrested a dissident journalist on board. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko cracked down on pro-democracy protests after a disputed election last year. But his decision to intercept an international airliner in Belarusian airspace and arrest the 26-year-old has brought threats of more serious action.

  • White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

    ‘The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,’ says Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

  • Naftali Bennett, the tough-talking right-winger poised to oust Benjamin Netanyahu

    After dominating Israeli politics for more than a decade, it is difficult to imagine anyone other than Benjamin Netanyahu leading the Jewish state. But the elder statesman could soon be ousted by a pugnacious former tech entrepreneur who claims to be even more right-wing than his former mentor. Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina movement, is poised to unseat Israel’s longest serving prime minister this week and serve as the head of a cross-party “unity” government. There are many parallels between the two figures, who both served as special forces commandos in their youth, speak fluent unaccented English after spells in the United States and adore the free market. They are also strong supporters of expanding settlements in the West Bank and despise the Iranian regime. This has prompted some Israeli commentators to dub Mr Bennett as Mr Netanyahu’s “Mini-Me,” in an unflattering reference to his bald spot. Born to American immigrants in the northern town of Haifa, Mr Bennett made his estimated $9m fortune as a tech entrepreneur before entering politics as an aide to Mr Netanyahu. Their relationship is said to have been a tumultuous one, with 49-year-old Mr Bennett leaving his role in 2008 after a falling out with his erstwhile political hero. Despite this, he named his eldest son Yoni after Mr Netanyahu’s brother, who was killed during an Israeli hostage rescue mission in Uganda in 1979. Mr Bennett entered national politics in 2013, when he took the helm of a pro-settler party and eventually rekindled his relationship with Mr Netanyahu, serving under him with portfolios in defence and education. He is also a former leader of the Yesha Council, a pro-settler lobby group, and draws much of his political support from his calls to annex the entire West Bank, which is claimed by the Palestinians as their own land. Much like Mr Netanyahu, his inflammatory rhetoric against Palestinians has on occasion landed him in hot water. In 2013, he said that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was something to be endured rather than resolved, comparing it to “shrapnel in the rear end.” In the same year, he reportedly said during a debate on whether to release Palestinian prisoners that “If you catch terrorists, you simply have to kill them.” He is said to have added: “I have killed lots of Arabs in my life – and there is no problem with that.” Allies of Mr Bennett say that his business acumen makes him uniquely well placed to steer Israel out of the economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, which at one point saw unemployment rise to 20 per cent. But Mr Bennett himself has acknowledged that implementing his more controversial policies, such as annexing swathes of the West Bank, will have to wait. His potential coalition, which has not yet been finalised, will require a delicate balance of support from both the left and the right, as well as the centrist faction Yesh Atid. It may also depend on the external support of Arab members of parliament, which means any policies unfavourable to the Palestinians could fail to pass a vote in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. “Everyone will have to postpone the realisation of some of their dreams. We will focus on what can be done, instead of arguing over what is impossible,” Mr Bennett said in a speech on Sunday as he outlined his bid to become Israel's next prime minister.

  • Crash leaves six people injured on State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas

    Two of the six injured victims in Monday’s crash had to be extricated from their vehicles. All were hospitalized.

  • Belgian ambassador loses South Korea posting after wife slaps worker

    The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is seen slapping a shop worker in CCTV footage.

  • Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

    Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

  • Will Mayim Bialik be ‘Jeopardy!’ host? Meet the ‘Big Bang’ star with neuroscience degree

    She called hosting “Jeopardy!” one of the most iconic things she will do in her career.

  • Alex Salmond: Prince William should follow Queen’s example and stay out of independence debate

    Alex Salmond has accused the Duke of Cambridge of displaying "poor judgment" by meeting Gordon Brown in Scotland last week and urged the Royal Family to stay out of the independence debate. The former First Minister said it would be "extraordinarily foolish" for the monarchy to get dragged into the row over Scottish separation and questioned "what on earth Prince William thought he was doing" by meeting Mr Brown. He said royals should beware "unscrupulous Unionist desperation" to use them for political ends and urged them to follow the Queen's "very wise" example to "keep the monarchy over and above politics". The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Mr Brown and his wife Sarah after the former Labour Prime Minister relaunched his Our Scottish Future think tank as a pro-Union campaign movement. Kensington Palace later confirmed the royal couple had listened to differing political views during their week-long tour, which was said to be part of a charm offensive to turn Scots away from independence. Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled plans for another separation vote by the end of 2023, after the immediate Covid crisis has passed but while Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic. But, in a video message to supporters of his Alba Party, Mr Salmond it would be "infinitely better" for his former protegee to "seize the moment and strike while the iron is hot". He claimed the Tories "are surprised that they are not already facing a renewed constitutional challenge" after the SNP clearly won the Holyrood election but fell one seat short of a majority. The Alba Party failed to win a single seat. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, met Mr Brown and his wife in an unpublicised meeting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh last Thursday.

  • Hernández: Clippers flip the script on Mavericks, and it might be a done deal

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Clippers to a Game 4 defeat of the Mavericks, and the series is looking like it could be over.

  • Reactions to China's new three-child policy

    China announced on Monday that couples would be allowed to have up to three children, up from the current limit of two, in a bid to reverse a rapid decline in new births. But who wants to have three kids?

  • There are more than 8 million empty homes in rural Japan, and local governments are selling them for as little as $500 in a bid to lure in residents

    In Japan, local authorities are giving away renovation subsidies to incentivize people to move into the country's rural areas.

  • Hong Kong is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win a free $1.4 million apartment

    Businesses are starting to play a major role in the Hong Kong government's push to get people vaccinated.

  • Nikki Haley called VP Kamala Harris 'unprofessional and unfit' for telling people to 'enjoy the long weekend'

    Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day. The VP did that the next day. Haley had not as of Sunday.

  • Nets rout Celtics, Boston fan throws bottle at Kyrie Irving

    The Boston Celtics opened up to full capacity just in time for the local fans to jeer and swear — and worse — at Kyrie Irving every time he touched the ball. Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision

    North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says that Republicans 'want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election'

    "The American people get to decide and work for a democracy that reflects the voices of all Americans, not just a certain segment," Jeffries said.

  • A soldier who photographed World War II in Europe describes 6 of his photos that reveal the 'insanity of war'

    After nearly 80 years and more than a half-million photos, Tony Vaccaro still vividly remembers the pictures he broke US Army rules to take.