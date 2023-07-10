What is Nato and what is its new Russia plan?

German troops on exercise in Lithuania this summer

A detailed plan for defending against a Russian attack will be discussed at a Nato meeting on 11 and 12 July.

It's thought to be the military alliance's most in-depth scheme for countering Russia since the end of the Cold War.

What is Nato?

Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - was formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and France. It now has 31 members.

These countries agree to help one another if they are attacked.

Map showing Nato member states

The organisation's original goal was to block Soviet expansion in Europe after World War Two.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, many Eastern European countries joined Nato.

Russia (formerly part of the Soviet Union) strongly opposes Ukraine's request to join, fearing this would bring Nato too close to its own territory.

However, the alliance arrived on another of Russia's borders in April, when Finland became a member.

What is Nato's plan for defence against Russia?

Nato commanders have a new plan for countering Russia if it attacks any member state.

There are precise orders for where forces should go - and what they should do - were Russia to attack in any one of three zones: the Arctic and north Atlantic, central Europe, and the Mediterranean region.

Nato currently has 40,000 troops which can be mobilised at short notice. Plans to have 300,000 troops ready for action within 30 days will be discussed at the conference in Lithuania.

Nato's commanders also want member countries to update their military equipment and to stockpile more ammunition.

It is Nato's most comprehensive plan since the end of the Cold War in 1991, says Malcolm Chalmers, deputy-director of the think tank, the Royal United Services Institute.

"When the Soviet Union collapsed, the threat of a major war disappeared almost entirely," he says.

"But the 2014 annexation of Crimea, and the current Ukraine war, means the threat is real again - especially for countries like the Baltic republics."

Tracey German, a professor of defence studies at Kings College London, says: "This is all linked to the need to deter and defend, as well as reassuring allies on the eastern flank."

Why is Ukraine not a Nato member?

Nato said in 2008 that Ukraine could join at a future date, but recently declined its request for "fast-track" membership.

Article 5 of Nato's charter says that if one member is attacked, all others should come to its defence.

Were Ukraine to join now, Nato countries would technically have to declare war on Russia.

How are Nato countries supporting Ukraine?

The US is sending Ukraine cluster bombs - weapons containing bomblets which explode across a wide area. Ukraine says they will help its forces break through Russian lines in its counter-offensive.

However, it is a controversial move. More than 100 countries have banned the use of cluster bombs because of the threat they pose to civilians.

The US is sending Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks. The UK has sent 14 Challenger 2 tanks. Germany has sent 18 Leopard 2 tanks, and other Nato countries are sending dozens more.

The US and UK have both sent Ukraine missile systems such as Himars, which have been striking targets behind Russia's front lines.

A Himars launcher under tree cover in eastern Ukraine

Nato countries are supplying air defence systems to shoot down Russian cruise missiles and drones over Ukraine.

Anti-tank weapons supplied by the US and UK, such as Javelin and Nlaw, were crucial in turning back Russia's advance on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in spring 2022.

The US is not sending Ukraine its longer-range missiles, called Advanced Tactical Missile Systems. It thinks they could be used to attack targets inside Russia - provoking a direct conflict between Russia and Nato.

For the same reason, Nato countries are not sending troops to Ukraine, or using their air forces to impose a no-fly zone.

Nato countries are teaching Ukrainian pilots how to fly US-made F-16 fighter jets, which have long been wanted by Ukraine.

When did Finland join Nato and will Sweden follow?

Map of Sweden and Finland with 1,340km (830 mile) border highlighter

Finland joined the alliance in April 2023, having previously been neutral.

It has a 1,340km (832 mile) land border with Russia. It adds 257,250 regular and reserve troops to Nato's forces.

Sweden applied to join Nato alongside Finland.

However, all member states have to agree to new countries joining, and Turkey and Hungary have not yet approved its entry.

Turkey says Sweden is refusing to extradite enemies of the Turkish state, such as pro-Kurdish groups.