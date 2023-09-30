NATO Secretary General: Heroism alone can't intercept missiles, Ukraine needs defence capabilities

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged Ukraine’s partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the modern weapons it needs in sufficient quantities as soon as possible.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg during a video address during the Defence Industries Forum in Kyiv

Details: Stoltenberg noted that in resisting Russian aggression, Ukrainian military personnel have shown heroism that inspired the whole world.

"But courage alone does not stop drones. Heroism alone cannot intercept missiles. Ukraine needs capabilities. High quality. High quantity. And quickly," Stoltenberg stressed, adding that "There is no defence without industry".

Stoltenberg said that over the past year and a half, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, many of Ukraine’s allies have significantly depleted their stocks in order to support it. He explained that NATO is working to aggregate demand and increase interoperability through its Defence Production Action Plan.

He added that NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency is overseeing a number of major initiatives, including putting framework contracts in place for €2.4 billion worth of key ammunition, including €1 billion of firm orders to cover capabilities including 155 artillery, anti-tank guided missiles, and main battle tank ammunition.

"From drones to de-mining, Ukraine has innovated at lightning speed," NATO Secretary General remarked.

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger their position will be at any negotiating table. So while it may sound like a paradox, weapons for Ukraine are the way to peace," Stoltenberg stressed.

Background:

The Defence Industries Forum was held in Kyiv on 29 September, bringing together over 250 firms from 30 countries – more than the organisers expected ahead of the event. Wendy Gilmour, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defence Investment, was present at the event.

During the Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a Defence Industries Alliance and said that 13 major manufacturers had already joined it.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said following the forum that a "new era" for Ukraine’s defence industry has begun.

