NATO secretary general says Russia has started spring offensive against Ukraine
Thousands of Russian soldiers are on their way to launch a spring offensive in their war against Ukraine, according to the NATO secretary general.
A Chinese balloon was observed by the U.S. Air Force Central Command in the fall of 2022 but was not closely inspected because it did not appear to pose a threat, according to the top general for the region that includes the Middle East and Afghanistan. Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. Air Forces…
Russian hackers have disrupted contact between Nato and military aircraft providing aid to victims of the Turkish-Syrian earthquake which has claimed at least 28,000 lives.
People from Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov's entourage who fought in Ukraine have begun to receive assets in the occupied Ukrainian cities, the Russian service of the BBC reported on Feb. 13.
Nugget the 16-year-old dog is now back in his owner's arms after disappearing from his Farmington, New Mexico, home in 2015
Russians have sent 200 members of the National Guard of Russia to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and restricted the movement of local residents. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The enemy has sent about 200 soldiers from the Russian National Guard to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast in order to strengthen counter-sabotage measures there.
The billionaire says he won’t allow Ukraine to launch long-range drones using SpaceX to hit targets in Russia.
Cubans suffering long lines for food, fuel and medicine now have a new problem: painfully slow internet. Cable.co.uk, a company that compares internet speeds, ranked Cuba 203 of 220 countries surveyed during a 12-month period ending June 30, 2022, the slowest in Latin America. A five gigabyte movie that downloads in little more than 5 minutes in the United States can take 3.5 hours to transfer in Cuba, the survey showed.
Miami-Dade police said four post-cosmetic surgery patients and an employee were found in the home, which is owned by a private equity company.
Russian forces shelled a dozen cities and villages in the Donetsk region in the last 24 hours including in Druzhkivka where a missile hit a hospital and in Pokrovsk where shelling damaged seven houses and a kindergarten.
Almost half of those [Russian soldiers - ed.] mobilised, whose names were established by the Russian BBC service, died in 2023. Source: Russian BBC Details: Based on open sources, the publication established the names of 1,082 mobilised Russians who died in the war in Ukraine.
Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR), and Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) have all benefited from the surge in e-commerce and warehouse demand. With fantastic earnings growth and high yields, are they worth a look right now? In this video, Fool.
His comments come as the U.S. denies an accusation that American balloons are flying over Chinese airspace.
It is an ingrained belief that we can learn lessons from the past. Those who fail to do so, in George Santayana’s familiar phrase, are “condemned to repeat it”. There are reasons for scepticism. Knowing the past does not save humanity from repeating even its darkest experiences. Some may even learn perverse lessons, as Hitler did from the Armenian genocide. Moreover, history is as enigmatic as the Oracle at Delphi, and needs careful interpretation. Nevertheless, it does seem that Britain – both
On Sunday, 12 February, Russians launched two missile attacks and 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, focusing on offensive actions on 5 fronts. Source: General Staff report of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "During the day, Russians launched two missile attacks and 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.
Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public. The Feb. 11 test, conducted between two Zoox buildings a mile apart at its headquarters in Foster City, California, was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service that will also help the company refine its technology. "Putting the vehicle on (an) open public road and validating our approach to all of the different requirements, including regulatory, is a big step and we would not have done it unless internally we were already looking at the line of sight for going commercial," Chief Executive Aicha Evans told reporters on a conference call.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Ukraine's victory should mean not only the liberation of territories, but also the strengthening of the Ukrainian army so that Russia will never attack Ukraine again.
Russian athletes should publicly denounce the war if they are to be allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympics, Kyiv mayor and former world boxing champion Vitali Klitschko told AFP Monday."Russian and Belarusian athletes can't participate in the Olympic Games in Paris if they don't say 'no' to war," Klitschko said.
The Wagner Group's physical selection process was so basic that they accepted "almost everyone," one of the fighters said.
