NATO Secretary General: Slovakia will support Ukraine whoever comes to power next

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed his confidence that Slovakia will continue supporting Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression after the parliamentary elections taking place today, on 30 September.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Reuters

Details: Stoltenberg said that whoever comes to power in Slovakia, the country will continue to take part in NATO meetings.

"I'm confident that we'll find ways to continue to provide support – as we have been after every election in this alliance since the war started," Stoltenberg said.

Slovakia is among the NATO countries that have sent military equipment to Ukraine, including MiG-29 fighter jets and S-300 air defence systems.

Earlier, former Slovak populist prime minister Robert Fico, whose party is a contender in the early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, said he planned to revoke military and political support for Ukraine.

Polling stations in Slovakia opened at 07:00 this morning and will close at 22:00. The Election Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said all 5,996 polling stations opened without issues. There are 25 political parties competing for votes.

Background:

Recent polls have shown that the populist and anti-Ukrainian Smer-SD party headed by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, although still the leader of Slovak sympathies, is increasingly losing ground to Progressive Slovakia, which was not represented in the current parliament.

They are followed by the Voice party headed by former Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (13.7%), which has slipped in the polls, and OlaNO (Ordinary People and Common Citizens; 8.2%), which, on the contrary, has gained popular support.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!