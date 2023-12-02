NATO Secretary General urges Ukraine to prepare for defense

Jens Stoltenberg has a balanced assessment of the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, Oleksandr Musienko believes

In a recent interview with Radio NV, Oleksandr Musienko, the head of the Center of Military-Law Researches, shed light on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s call for Ukraine to fortify its defenses.

Musienko underscored Stoltenberg’s balanced assessment of the Ukrainian battlefield, emphasizing the imperative for the nation to prepare for defense.

“He talks about defense, about the need for Ukraine to prepare. Because, I believe, he understands much better than those experts who suggest surrendering already, that the Western military industrial complex needs three to six months to scale up to greater capacities than they currently have,” explained Musienko.

Only Ukraine can determine the conditions for peaceful negotiations with Russia, Stoltenberg stated on Nov. 14. He also emphasized that wars are unpredictable, and it is impossible to foresee when or how this war will end.

However, he stressed that the likelihood of a favorable outcome in negotiations increases with greater military support from NATO to Ukraine.

Musienko highlighted the absence of “goodwill” from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in reaching an acceptable solution for Ukraine.

“The only way to achieve this is to convince Putin that he won’t win on the battlefield, and the only way to do that is to strengthen Ukraine’s military potential by providing support,” Musienko said.

Stoltenberg also commended Ukraine’s Defense Forces for successfully pushing the Black Sea Fleet out of Crimea.

During a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Oct. 24, Stoltenberg stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had depleted NATO’s reserves.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine