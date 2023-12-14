NATO sees no threat in Russian drone crash in Romania as it was unintentional

NATO believes that the crash of a Russian drone on the territory of the Alliance, i.e. in Romania, was not intentional and therefore does not pose a threat.

Source: a comment by Acting NATO Spokesperson Dylan White, reported by European Pravda

Details: On behalf of the Alliance, White "strongly condemned" Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and along the Danube.

Quote: "NATO has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against Allies. We continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with the Romanian authorities."

We strongly condemn Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure in #Ukraine & along the Danube. #NATO has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against Allies. We continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with the Romanian authorities. https://t.co/jfMphyA5W6 — Dylan White (@NATOpress) December 14, 2023

Background:

A Shahed drone crashed on Romanian territory, not far from the border with Ukraine, 4 km from the town of Grindu, on the night of 13-14 December. A 1.5-metre crater was found at the crash site. F-16s and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft were dispatched to monitor the area.

In connection with the incident, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Valery Kuzmin, the Russian Ambassador to Bucharest.

During the nighttime drone attack on Odesa Oblast, a student accommodation building in Odesa was damaged by falling drone pieces. Eleven people were injured. A total of 11 buildings were also damaged, two cars were burned out, and warehouses near the port in the Izmail district were destroyed.

The 650-km land border between Romania and Ukraine has become a target of Russian attacks. Pieces of Russian drones used to attack the territory of Ukraine have been landing in Romania over the last few months.

