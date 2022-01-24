NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

Reuters

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine. Welcoming a series of deployments announced by alliance members in recent days, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO would "continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the alliance." The move was a further sign that the West is bracing for Russia to attack its neighbour after massing an estimated 100,000 troops within reach of the Ukrainian border, although Russia denies any intention of invading.