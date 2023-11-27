NATO set to finalize Ukraine's membership recommendations this week, says Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said NATO members during a NATO-Ukraine meeting this week will agree on recommendations for reforms Kyiv must implement to gain membership of the alliance, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Nov. 27.

While reinforcing the collective agreement among NATO allies that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance, Stoltenberg underscored the impracticality of full membership during the ongoing conflict.

Read also: G7 leaders officially announce security guarantees package for Ukraine

Despite this, he emphasized ongoing efforts to 'bring Ukraine closer to NATO.'

"The allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO,” he said.

“At (the NATO-Ukraine) meeting, we will agree on recommendations for Ukrainians … reforms, as we continue to support Kyiv on this path to NATO membership."

Read also: NATO drops MAP requirement for Ukraine, introduces ‘conditions’ for entry

The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the foreign ministers’ level will be held in Brussels on Nov. 29, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in attendance, NATO stated in a press release on Nov. 27.

The NATO summit in Vilnius concluded in July with a framework paving the way for long-term security guarantees for Ukraine to deter Russian aggression. The member states settled on a unified communique concerning Ukraine’s membership in the alliance, but without making any timeframe commitments as to when Kyiv might receive an invitation.

Stoltenberg indicated that Ukraine no longer needs to fulfill the Membership Action Plan, effectively saying that Kyiv will be able to ultimately join the defensive alliance on an expedited procedure.

The summit also marked the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, termed as “a joint body” within the alliance.

Read also: NATO leaders discuss extending membership invitation to Ukraine — FT

Designed to foster political dialogue and cooperation, this council positions Ukraine and its allies as equals, furthering Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine