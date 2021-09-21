NATO SG: Members must look past submarine dispute

With some powerful NATO allies at odds over submarine sales, the group's leader suggested Tuesday that members — including a frustrated France — need to focus on "the big picture" and not let the submarine dispute cause a lasting rift. (Sept. 21)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories