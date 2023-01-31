NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan, says Secretary-General Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General delivers remarks at the CHEY institute, in Seoul
3
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -NATO will continue to strengthen its partnership with Japan amid the ongoing Ukraine war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a visit to Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The war in Ukraine matters for all of us, and therefore we're also very grateful for the support that Japan is providing, using also the planes and the cargo capabilities," Stoltenberg said during a brief speech after surveying the Japanese Self Defence Force's Iruma Air Base.

His trip, which included a stop in South Korea, is aimed at bolstering ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

Speaking in Seoul on Monday, Stoltenberg urged South Korea to increase its military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict following Russia's invasion.

Russia calls the invasion, launched on Feb. 24, a "special operation" to ward off threats to its own security.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and John Geddie; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • NATO's chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

    SEOUL (Reuters) -NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict following Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg was speaking in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will also include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China. Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition.

  • Putin prepares for another offensive to conquer Ukraine, NATO’s Stoltenberg warns

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is getting ready to order another major offensive, aiming to establish control over all of Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to South Korea on Jan. 30.

  • S.Korea should step up Ukraine military aid: NATO

    STORY: Stoltenberg was speaking in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will also include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition.South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine. But President Yoon Suk-yeol has said a South Korean law that forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict makes it difficult to send arms to Ukraine.

  • National Guard preps for potential Arctic conflicts with Russia, China

    As China and Russia increase northern operations, the National Guard is preparing to help defend NATO territory.

  • Twitter working on payments feature - FT

    New boss Elon Musk is pushing Twitter to create new streams of revenue as it faces a drop in advertising income, following his $44-billion takeover of the company in October. The development on the payments feature is being led Esther Crawford, a director of product management at Twitter, according to the report, which added that the executive was emerging to be a key lieutenant to Musk. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Russia seeks 'new level' of China ties

    Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a "new level" and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing's leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China's top diplomat would visit Moscow in February. "We are convinced that the potential for Russian-Chinese bilateral cooperation is still far from exhausted," Russia's foreign ministry said. Russia aims to reach its target of $200 billion worth of trade between the two countries ahead of schedule and to "significantly deepen" its ties with Beijing, it said.

  • Biden visits Baltimore to tout rail tunnel project

    President Joe Biden traveled to Baltimore Monday to visit a 150-year-old train tunnel - a major chokepoint between Washington and New York - that's slated to be replaced with help from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation he signed in 2021. (Jan. 30)

  • EU warns of 'unfair' Chinese subsidies in Green Deal plan - draft

    Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its place as a manufacturing hub for green products such as electrical vehicles and respond to multi-billion dollar subsidy programs of China and the United States. The EU draft document seen by Reuters will insist that trade and competition on net-zero industry be fair and say that some partners' initiatives can have undesired effects.

  • Drones reportedly attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq

    It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the convoy in the border region of Boukamal.

  • 'Amtrak Joe' Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix

    Greeted by the cheerful blare of a train horn, President Joe Biden stood Monday before a decrepit rail tunnel that he estimated he's been through 1,000 times — fearing for decades it might collapse. “For years, people talked about fixing this tunnel,” Biden told a crowd in Baltimore. “With the bipartisan infrastructure law, though, we're finally getting it done.”

  • Ukraine plans $550 million drone investment in 2023 - defence minister

    Ukraine's military will spend nearly $550 million on drones in 2023, and 16 supply deals have already been signed with Ukrainian manufacturers, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have used a wide array of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, for reconnaissance and assault purposes during 11 months of war. "In 2023, we are increasing the procurement of UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

  • Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

    The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected carried out the attack.

  • France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells

    France and Australia announced Monday plans to jointly produce and send several thousand 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine, starting in the coming weeks. The multimillion-dollar plan is the latest offer of support for Ukraine by both countries, and comes amid growing appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for heavy weaponry and long-term supplies from Western allies nearly a year into Russia's war on Ukraine. The joint announcement, made by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, also appeared aimed at sending a signal that the two countries have overcome a damaging dispute over submarines.

  • China's January PMIs Show Sharp Rebound

    China's manufacturing and services expanded for the first time in four months in January as the reopening from Covid Zero continued and the Lunar New Year holiday spurred travel and spending. Eric Zhu discusses the data on Bloomberg Television.

  • Fewer Treasury bills and liquidity questions – what to expect from the U.S. refunding

    The U.S. Treasury Department this week is likely to announce that it will offer fewer Treasury bills in the second quarter, after hitting its statutory borrowing limit. Any new indications over whether the Treasury could employ Treasury buybacks, or make changes to its auction schedule for some notes, will also be a focus of interest as market participants grapple with the best ways to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion Treasuries market. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated a second extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday, after previously warning that the Treasury could run out of funds in early June if the U.S. Congress does not approve an increase in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

  • Ukraine will not be safe while Russia retains control of Crimea former commander of US Army Europe

    Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges, former Commanding General of US Army Europe, has stated that the fight for Crimea will be key in Russia's war against Ukraine. Source: Hodges in an interview with Insider Quote: "The decisive terrain for this war is Crimea.

  • Russia may be preparing targeted missile strikes, Ukraine’s military believes

    Russia may be preparing targeted missile strikes with the aim of putting pressure on the Ukrainian population and exhausting it psychologically, a military spokesperson said on Jan. 30.

  • Fewer than 10,000 Russian troops currently present in Belarus — border service

    Today, there are only about 9,000 Russian servicemen on the territory of Belarus, the spokesperson of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 30.

  • U.S. and global economies may have dodged a bullet, IMF says, but they’re still in a danger zone

    The U.S. and global economies are set to slow in 2023 as central banks ramp up their inflation fight, but the forecast is "less gloomy" compared to last fall.

  • China Tells Dutch It Wants Open Supply Chains Amid US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China told the Netherlands it wants to keep supply chains and trade open, a sign Beijing is trying to find room to maneuver amid a US push to cut it off from advanced chip technology.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is