NATO is stronger than Russia and fills in gaps in weapons production – Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the North Atlantic Alliance is militarily stronger than Russia, although its full-scale invasion of Ukraine has revealed certain shortcomings.

Source: Stoltenberg at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on 17 February, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg called NATO "the strongest military power in the world", which accounts for about half of all military power.

"And militarily, we are stronger than Russia. But at the same time, I believe that the war in Ukraine has shown that we have some very serious gaps. For example, when it comes to maintaining equipment in combat condition. We have advanced weapons systems, but they need spare parts, maintenance and, of course, ammunition," he explained.

Stoltenberg also pointed out that NATO members had exhausted the stockpile of weapons they had been sending to help Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war.

"So now we are working hard to increase production. There is good news: new factories are being set up and production is increasing. But there is an urgent need to do more," Stoltenberg added.

Background:

Stoltenberg's words came amid growing concern among European countries about the risk of Russian aggression in the near future.

For example, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in January that the Alliance should prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country in 5-8 years.

The Swedish government stated that all citizens of the country should be prepared for war.

