NATO summit: More help for Ukraine, but caution about expanding the conflict with Russia

WASHINGTON – NATO and U.S. officials said Sunday they would use a special summit this week to promote help for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, but expressed caution about more aggressive moves that might threaten to widen the conflict.

NATO is expected to discuss enhancements of the military, humanitarian, and financial support they are giving Ukraine, officials said, while stiffening economic sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

In a string of Sunday show interviews, U.S. and global security officials also said potential NATO topics include the prospect of deploying a peacekeeping force in Ukraine and the chances of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. They again warned Russia against the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking on NBC's "Meet The Press," said "we haven't yet decided on the exact format of that summit," but it will be a "platform to demonstrate our unity, our support to Ukraine, but also our readiness to protect and defend all NATO allies."

Proclaiming unity within the U.S.-European military alliance, Stoltenberg said "by sending that message, we are preventing an escalation of the conflict to a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia."

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend the summit Thursday in Brussels.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center right, speak with U.S. President Joe Biden, center, during a plenary session during at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on June 14, 2021.

Heading into the summit, Poland has proposed creation of a peacekeeping force, but officials said they do not know if NATO is willing to take such provocative action at this point.

Marek Magierowski, Poland's ambassador to the United States, told CNN's "State of the Union: "It's a very preliminary concept."

U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, also on CNN, said American troops will not be sent to Ukraine.

Biden "has been very clear that we will not put American troops on the ground in Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said when asked about the prospect of a peacekeeping force. "We don't want to escalate this into a war with the United States."

Global security officials expressed more hope for peace talks involving Putin and Ukraine, though they acknowledged that negotiations are also in the preliminary stages.

Citing Turkey's willingness to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Stoltenberg told NBC that "it's far too early to say whether these or other talks can lead to any concrete outcome."

Biden's schedule for this week's trip to Europe is still being finalized, but officials confirmed that it will not include a visit to Ukraine itself. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that "the trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but there are no plans to travel into Ukraine."

While in Brussels, Biden will also attend a summit of the European Council.

As they prepare for their conference, NATO and U.S. officials also took opportunities to repeat warnings to Russia from Biden and others against the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. They did not specify what the reaction of NATO, the U.S., or other countries might be.

Chemical weapons "would be a blatant and brutal violation of international law," Stoltenberg said on NBC. But he added that NATO wants to avoid turning "a very bloody, ugly, horrific conflict in Ukraine to something that turns out to be a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia in Europe and potentially involving, of course, the United States directly."

He added: "That would be extremely dangerous and that’s exactly what we need to prevent."

