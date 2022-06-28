NATO summit to open as leader warns of 'dangerous' world

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS and JOSEPH WILSON
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

MADRID (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a “fundamental shift” in NATO’s approach to defense, and member states will have to boost their military spending in an increasingly unstable world, the leader of the alliance said Tuesday.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke as U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders began to arrive in Madrid for a summit that will set the course of the alliance for the coming years. He said the meeting would chart a blueprint for the alliance “in a more dangerous and unpredictable word.”

“To be able to defend in a more dangerous world we have to invest more in our defense,” Stoltenberg said. Just nine of NATO's 30 members meet the organization’s target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

Top of the agenda for leaders in meetings Wednesday and Thursday is strengthening defenses against Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Moscow's invasion on Feb. 24 shattered European security and brought shelling of cities and bloody ground battles back to the continent. NATO, which had begun to turn its focus to terrorism and other non-state threats, has had to confront an adversarial Russia once again.

“Ukraine now faces a brutality which we haven’t seen in Europe since the Second World War,” Stoltenberg said.

Russia’s invasion has also prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status and apply to join NATO. But they are being blocked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has insisted that he will only allow the Nordic pair to enter if they change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

Stoltenberg said “we hope to make progress” on the issue in Madrid.

Diplomats and leaders from the three countries have held a flurry of talks in an attempt to break the impasse. The three countries’ leaders are due to meet in Madrid alongside Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper that negotiations with Turkey had “progressed” and that “something positive” might happen in Madrid, but “it can also take longer.”

The Turkish leader showed no sign of backing down.

“We don’t want empty words. We want results,” Erdogan said Tuesday before leaving Ankara for Spain.

Jamie Shea, a former senior NATO official who is an associate at the Chatham House think tank, said the Madrid meeting, with national leaders present in the media glare, “is the moment of maximum pressure” for compromise.

“It’s either at Madrid or it’s likely to go on for a long while,” he said.

Ending the deadlock over Sweden and Finland would allow NATO leaders to focus on their key issue: an increasingly unpredictable and aggressive Russia.

A Russian missile strike Monday on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was a grim reminder of the war’s horrors. Some saw the timing, as Group of Seven leaders met in Germany and just ahead of NATO, as a message from Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is due to address NATO leaders by video on Wednesday, called the strike on the mall a “terrorist” act.

Stoltenberg said Monday that NATO allies will agree at the summit to increase the strength of the alliance’s rapid reaction force nearly eightfold, from 40,000 to 300,000 troops. The troops will be based in their home nations, but dedicated to specific countries on NATO’s eastern flank, where the alliance plans to build up stocks of equipment and ammunition.

Beneath the surface, there are tensions within NATO over how the war will end and what, if any, concessions Ukraine should make to end the fighting.

There are also differences on how hard a line to take on China in NATO’s new Strategic Concept — its once-a-decade set of priorities and goals. The last document, published in 2010, didn't mention China at all.

The new concept is expected to set out NATO’s approach to the growing economic and military reach of China, and the rising importance and power of the Indo-Pacific region. For the first time, the leaders of Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are attending the summit as guests.

Some European members are wary of the tough U.S. line on Beijing and don’t want China cast as an opponent alongside Russia.

Stoltenberg said last week that “we don’t regard China as an adversary,” but added that it “poses some challenges to our values, to our interests, to our security.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • An alliance, if you can keep it: NATO meets in shadow of Russia-Ukraine war

    Biden heads to Madrid hoping to reinvigorate the bipartisan momentum on supporting Kyiv.

  • The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies' united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while increasing the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. “We have to transmit a message of deterrence, that we are ready to defend every centimeter of allied territory,” Sánchez said.

  • NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support

    NATO allies will decide at a summit this week to increase the strength of their rapid reaction force nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of their response to an “era of strategic competition," the military alliance's secretary-general said Monday. The NATO response force (NRF) currently numbers around 40,000 soldiers which can deploy quickly when needed. Coupled with other measures including the deployment of forces to defend specific allies, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the move is part of the “biggest overhaul of collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War."

  • Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    From frolicking on jets, and boats, to black tie events in royal castles, here are some of the most striking images released during Maxwell’s trial

  • Jeffrey Epstein: How did disgraced financier die?

    Investigators are still examining what happened to Epstein almost three years after his death

  • Facing upheaval at home, Biden seeks to keep NATO military alliance behind Ukraine

    President Joe Biden hoped to use the NATO and G7 summits to win new support for Ukraine from U.S. allies. Abortion rights and gun tragedies took over.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The 11 a.m. sentencing in New York is the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how the power couple flaunted their riches and prominent connections to lure vulnerable girls as young as 14, and then exploit them. Prosecutors said Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, and couldn’t have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion and onetime girlfriend.

  • 3 Emerging Designers To Look Out for at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23

    Copenhagen Fashion Week, slated to showcase collections for the Spring/Summer 2023 this coming...

  • Thousands protest in Madrid against NATO summit

    Carrying the hammer and sickle flags of the former Soviet Union, thousands protested in Madrid on Sunday against a NATO summit which will take place in the Spanish capital next week. Amid tight security, leaders of the member countries will meet in Madrid between 29-30 June as the organisation faces the unprecedented challenge of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO is expected to consider the bid, opposed by alliance-member Turkey, for Finland and Sweden to join.

  • 5 weed drinks for summer that taste so good they're dangerous

    Kick that weedy-tasting seltzer to the curb and snap into a pot potable worth drinking.

  • The Elite Fighter Battling Putin’s Army With No Legs

    Yaroslav HalasKUSHNYTSYA, Ukraine—Like thousands of Ukrainian men, Vasil Shtefko volunteered to fight after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade his country in February. The fact that Shtefko is 55 years old and lost both of his legs nearly 20 years ago did not stop him.“I was making pelmeni, traditional dumplings, when he called saying he had enlisted and is heading to the east,” his wife, Oksana, told The Daily Beast from the kitchen of their home in the village of Kushnytsya in

  • Russian parliament approves tax break for issuers of digital assets

    Russian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a draft law that would potentially exempt issuers of digital assets and cryptocurrencies from value-added tax. Russia has long voiced scepticism of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, with the central bank citing concerns over financial stability. But in February the regulator gave blockchain platform Atomyze Russia the first licence to exchange digital assets.

  • US officials back in Venezuela in a bid to rebuild ties

    Senior U.S. government officials have quietly traveled to Caracas in the latest bid to bring home detained Americans and rebuild relations with the South American oil giant as the war in Ukraine drags on, forcing the U.S. to recalibrate other foreign policy objectives. A U.S. State Department spokesperson described the trip as a welfare visit focused on the safety of several U.S. citizens detained in Caracas, including a group of oil executives from Houston-based Citgo jailed more than four years ago. The delegation includes Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy on hostage affairs, as well as Ambassador James Story, who heads the U.S. government’s Venezuelan Affairs Unit out of neighboring Colombia.

  • Nebraska to replace GOP ex-congressman on day of sentencing

    Just hours after a judge sentences an ex-congressman from Nebraska for lying to federal agents, voters in his district are expected to elect a different conservative Republican to represent the GOP-dominated district. Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will learn Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom whether he'll get prison time for misleading the FBI about $30,000 in illegal, foreign contributions to his campaign. Back in Nebraska, voters in the nine-term Republican's district will head to the polls to pick a new representative.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced on sex trafficking conviction

    Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced on Tuesday for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The British socialite, 60, was convicted of five charges in December for recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan is scheduled to sentence Maxwell at a hearing beginning at 11 a.m. ET in Manhattan federal court.

  • Heckler charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani

    A heckler who clapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a campaign event was arrested, jailed for more than 24 hours and now faces an assault charge. The episode Sunday at a Staten Island supermarket produced dueling accounts, with Giuliani likening the touch to being hit by a bullet, saying it could have killed him, while the man's lawyers described it as a tap, meant to get the mayor's attention. Security camera video obtained by the New York Post captured the encounter, which happened as Giuliani was campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Tuesday's primary.

  • A Ukrainian TV host crowdfunded $20 million to buy Bayraktar drones. The company making them refused the money and said it'd donate the aircraft instead.

    Baykar, which makes the Bayraktar TB-2, turned down the money and said it will send three drones to Ukraine's front line for free.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces force Russians to retreat on three fronts - General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 07:07 Ukrainian defenders have repelled assaults and halted the Russian advance near Marinka, as well as on the Bakhmut and Donetsk fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 27 June Details: On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces continue to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border section.

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate ‘Appalled’ When Fox News Host Mentions Drag Queen Story

    Fox NewsKari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy on Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.The interview, which was fairly tame on Baier’s end, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “fraudulent” and that President Joe Biden is “illegitimate.” Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee last week that the ele

  • Russian troops trying to prevent Ukrainian army from conducting counter-offensive in south

    Invading Russian forces are trying to prevent the Ukrainian troops from conducting counteroffensive actions in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 28.