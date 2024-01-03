NATO to supply more ammunition for Patriot air defense system

The NATO Procurement and Supply Agency reported on Jan 3 that four member countries – Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Spain – have signed an agreement to purchase about 1000 missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems

NATO press officer Matthias Eichenlaub wrote on the social network X (Twitter) that the deal is valued at $5.5 billion.

Read also: NATO to hold a meeting on Russia’s recent wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities

"#NATO Allies group together to buy up to 1,000 Patriot air defense missiles amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. Valued at $ 5,5 billion, this is one of the biggest-ever purchases by NATO’s Support & Procurement Agency," his post reads.

Read also: Kyiv death toll from Russia's Dec. 29 strikes climbs to 30 as another victim dies in hospital

Earlier, NATO accepted Ukraine's request to hold an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in response to Russia's massive strikes.

Read also: Twenty-eight people, including 2 children and British journalist, injured in two-wave Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv

Russia’s latest wave of missile attacks has been ongoing since the final days of 2023.

As a result of the shelling of Ukraine on January 2, five people were killed, and more than 130 were injured.





We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine