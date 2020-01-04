Nato suspends Isis operations in Iraq, as Iran vows revenge on Trump after killing of top commander

Nato has suspended ongoing efforts to fight Isis in Iraq amid demands by Iran and its allies for revenge against the US following the assassination of an Iranian leader by American forces.

Thousands of supporters of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi Shia militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes gathered in Tehran, Baghdad and other cities to beat their chests and chant religious slogans to mourn the two men, who were killed in a US airstrike outside the Iraqi capital on Friday.

A witness described shops putting up portraits of Suleimani, and funereal banners hung neighbourhoods in Tehran.

“He’s seen as a guy who has fought terrorists and brought security for Iranians at home,” said Abas Aslani, a researcher at the Centre for Middle East Strategic Studies in Tehran, in a phone call from the Iranian capital.

Several Iranian officials reiterated longstanding warnings on Saturday that Tehran could target US ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a significant chunk of the world’s energy reserves travel, with one noting that Iran’s missiles could reach Israel.

Atop the dome of the mosque at Jamkaran, a major pilgrimage destination outside the Iranian seminary and shrine city of Qom, a red flag signalling an impending battle was unfurled.

"The Americans really did not realise what a grave error they have committed,” Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said during a meeting with the family of Suleimani.

“They will feel the impact of such a criminal act – not only today – but for years to come."

The fallout of the Suleimani assassination had the world and much of the region on edge with concerns about an Iranian response, as well as a potential US counter-response that could lead to a widespread armed conflict.

Suleimani was despised by many Iranians as a pillar of the hardline establishment, and he was hated by Syrians and other Arabs for his role in helping Bashar Assad violently suppress a popular uprising against his dictatorship.

But he remains a hero to Iranian regime supporters and some Iraqis for his role in organising the battle against Isis in 2014.

Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and Iraq's Hezbollah brigades attend the funeral

Western officials worry that the Iranian state or its surrogates could carry out attacks to avenge his killing.

“The Americans did something that was unthinkable,” said Mr Aslani. “The repercussions and consequences will be unthinkable as well. It can work both ways.”

The Nato pullback from Iraq is a blow to efforts to keep Isis from regrouping. Hundreds of western soldiers from a broad coalition of countries are in Iraq training local armed forces to take on jihadis in the country’s northern mountains and western desert. Denmark and Sweden had already announced they were withdrawing military personnel.