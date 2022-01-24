NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine

NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine
Julie Coleman
·3 min read
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 22, 2022
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 22, 2022Strike Fighter Squadron 11

  • The USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group entered the Mediterranean sea last week amid growing tensions with Russia.

  • The exercise, known as Neptune Strike 22, has been in the works since 2020, the Pentagon said.

  • Russia has amassed nearly 100,000 troops at Ukraine's border.

As tensions with Russia threaten to boil over, the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group was sent to the Mediterranean as part of a NATO exercise, the Pentagon announced last week.

Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters the carrier group will "demonstrate NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime strike capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group to support the deterrence and defense of the alliance."

The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said in a news release, a sign of the alliance's heightening readiness in the wake of Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine. The carrier Truman is accompanied by the US cruiser San Jacinto and the destroyers Bainbridge, Cole, Gravely and Jason Dunham.

Kirby said the demonstration was not a direct response to the most recent Russian aggressions at the Ukrainian border and had been in the works since 2020. The NATO exercise will last 12 days, starting January 24 and ending on February 4.

Russia has amassed nearly 100,000 troops in areas near Ukraine's borders, using their presence and live-fire exercises in an apparent attempt to intimidate their neighbor. Ukraine isn't a member of NATO, but the US has vowed to respond with harsh sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin launches another offensive, similar to his seizure by force of Crimea from the former Soviet republic.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are the highest they've been in years, and the U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Russia "could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine." But Moscow denies it is gearing up to attack on the former Soviet state, arguing instead that NATO are aggressors on Russia's Western flank.

A complete Russian takeover of Ukraine would bring its border right up against NATO allied countries like Poland and Romania, creating a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed sides.

Kirby declined to say why exactly NATO continued with the exercise while hostility with Russia continue to rise.

"We constantly look at exercises and training and ask ourselves … do we really need to do it now? Should we speed it up? Should we shorten it?" he said. "There was due consideration given about tensions right now about our exercise posture and after all that consideration and discussion with our NATO allies, the decision was made to move ahead."

Other NATO allies — including Denmark, Lithuania, Spain, France, and The Netherlands — are also deploying fighter jets and ships into Eastern Europe. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg lauded the allies for their contributions.

"NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance," he said. "We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NATO kicks off large naval exercise in Mediterranean amid tensions with Russia

    The exercise has been planned since 2020 and will not test scenarios related to Ukraine.

  • NATO sends ships, fighter jets to eastern Europe as "deterrence" in response to Russia threat

    NATO said Monday it's sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe due to Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine.Driving the news: "NATO Allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in eastern Europe, reinforcing Allied deterrence and defense as Russia continues its military build-up in and around Ukraine," per a NATO statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeD

  • Taiwan scrambles jets after detecting largest Chinese air force incursion since October

    Taiwan's defense force said 39 Chinese warplanes flew into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.Why it matters: The largest Chinese air force incursion into the zone since October came a day after the U.S. and Japanese navies conducted a joint exercise in the Philippine Sea.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhile China's government did not immediately comment on the latest deployment of aircraft near Taiwan, the Ch

  • Russian stocks tumble in London; Unilever, Vodafone notable climbers

    London stocks were weaker on Monday, tracking global market losses, with two commodity companies from Russia feeling the brunt of geopolitical tensions.

  • Trump says the Ukraine-Russia crisis would never occur under him, but he withheld military aid from Kyiv and emboldened Putin

    Trump withheld roughly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine while simultaneously pressuring its president to investigate Biden over baseless allegations.

  • Psaki says NATO exercise in Mediterranean will "help demonstrate the unity, capability and strength" of the alliance

    NATO kicked off a naval exercise Monday with an American carrier strike group along with forces from allies practicing coordinated maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea. White House press secretary Jen Psaki provided an update.

  • Graduation rates dip across US as pandemic stalls progress

    High school graduation rates dipped in at least 20 states after the first full school year disrupted by the pandemic, suggesting the coronavirus may have ended nearly two decades of nationwide progress toward getting more students diplomas, an analysis shows. The drops came despite at least some states and educators loosening standards to help struggling students. The results, according to data obtained from 26 states and analyzed by Chalkbeat, are the latest concerning trend in American education, which has been rocked by a pandemic that left many students learning remotely last year and continues to complicate teaching and learning.

  • “Russia Controls Everything Here”: Patrolling The Sea of Azov With Ukraine’s Maritime Guards

    As President Joe Biden and NATO prepare to move troops closer to Ukraine, the nation’s maritime guards prepare for a possible Russian invasion by sea.View Entire Post ›

  • Putin is lying — Western sanctions have been hurting Russia’s economy

    Technology and finance represent the most vulnerable areas for additional sanctions if Putin invades Ukraine again.

  • Chinese Government Rejects Metaverse Trademark Applications: Report

    China's government has begun rejecting trademark applications related to metaverse projects, according to numerous local media reports.

  • U.S. FDA to restrict use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID antibody drugs - WaPo

    The FDA action will involve revising the emergency use authorizations for the monoclonal antibodies, the report said, citing two senior administration health officials. However, the agency will not revoke the emergency use authorizations in case the drugs work against a future COVID-19 variant, according to the report.

  • New space telescope reaches final stop million miles out

    The world’s biggest, most powerful space telescope reached its final destination 1 million miles from Earth on Monday, a month after it lifted off on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe. On command, the James Webb Space Telescope fired its rocket thrusters for nearly five minutes to go into orbit around the sun at its designated spot, and NASA confirmed the operation went as planned. The mirrors on the $10 billion observatory still must be meticulously aligned and the infrared detectors sufficiently chilled before science observations can begin in June.

  • Pelosi requests all-member briefing on Ukraine

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has requested an all-member briefing on the evolving situation in Ukraine, her office confirmed to The Hill, amid growing concerns of a Russian military incursion.Pelosi's office didn't immediately provide further details of the request, which was first reported by Punchbowl News. However, the request further demonstrates Capitol Hill's interest in the conflict as support for Ukraine has emerged as a rare...

  • Lawmakers ask Austin to rush Abrams sale to Poland

    Top Republicans on Monday made a push to accelerate Washington’s proposed sale of 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks to NATO-ally Poland, which has been pending since last summer, in light of the escalating crisis with Russia.

  • German navy chief who said NATO should give Putin 'the respect he demands' resigns

    German navy chief who said NATO should give Putin 'the respect he demands' resigns

  • US Army Quoted Lana Del Rey to Recruit Soldiers, Accidentally United Left and Right in Shared Disgust

    The reaction was as swift as a drone missile strike and as ugly as the sight of chemtrails over the country club. US Army Quoted Lana Del Rey to Recruit Soldiers, Accidentally United Left and Right in Shared Disgust Wren Graves

  • A Raptor-Fighting Toyota Tundra Is Reportedly in the Works

    Toyota has teased interest in a performance Tundra in the past, but has never publicly indicated any serious plans to make a dune-ready truck.

  • Cadet grew up watching Blue Angels outside her window. Now she's soaring to her own career.

    The daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of career Navy men, Kayla Romero knew her dad wanted just one thing - don't join the Navy. That didn't stop her from chasing her dream.

  • Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching 'end game', warns WHO

    The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that it was dangerous to assume the Omicron variant would herald the end of COVID-19's acutest phase, exhorting nations to stay focused to beat the pandemic. "It’s dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant and that we are in the end game," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO executive board meeting of the two-year pandemic that has killed nearly 6 million people. Though Omicron has sent total cases soaring to nearly 350 million, its less lethal impact and the increasing prevalence of vaccines has led to optimism in some parts that the worst of the pandemic may have passed.

  • Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight

    With inflation punishing consumers and threatening the economy, the Federal Reserve this week will likely signal its intent to begin raising interest rates in March for the first time in three years. The Fed's challenges will get only harder from there. Among the central bank officials, there is broad support for a rate increase — one that would come much sooner than the officials had expected just a few months ago.