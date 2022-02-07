NATO trains for winter combat on Russia's doorstep

In an icy landscape of birches and pines on NATO's eastern border, this year's regular military exercises by the alliance have come at a time of spiralling tensions between Russia and the West. The "Winter Camp" exercise in northeast Estonia, just 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Russian border, included some 1,300 British, Estonian and French troops operating in extreme conditions.

Recommended Stories

  • Are aircraft carriers a source of national pride – or a ludicrous waste of money?

    Aircraft carriers have been around since the First World War. If the usual laws of military Darwinism applied, they would be extinct by now, gone the way of the battleship which was eventually just too costly, resource-hungry and vulnerable to survive. But no. The carrier is flourishing. Fourteen navies operate them. The US has 11. They have become as much a national phallic symbol as Dreadnoughts were at the start of the last century – and they attract the same sort of controversy.

  • Kim Jong Un keeps aiming his missiles at his 'most hated rock' — a barren outcrop called 'No Man's Land': military expert

    Military analyst Joseph Dempsey noted that Kim's fixation with the rock might be a bid to prove that North Korean missiles can accurately hit targets.

  • As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

    A Russia deploys thousands of troops in Belarus for military exercises, just across the border in Senkivka, Ukraine people are getting nervous.

  • Gen. Milley says Kyiv could fall within 72 hours if Russia decides to invade Ukraine: sources

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers that Kyiv could fall within 72 hours if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine took place, multiple congressional sources tell Fox News.

  • 18th Airborne Corps soldiers arrive in Germany amid Russian threat to Ukraine

    The 18th Airborne Corps established Combined Joint Task Force Dragon to support NATO allies in deterring Russian aggression, according to a statement.

  • Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister

    Germany is considering deploying additional troops to Lithuania, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. In an interview with the Funke media group to be published online on Sunday and in newspapers on Monday, Lambrecht said Germany was "already making an important contribution in Lithuania" by leading a NATO battlegroup.

  • Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

    Russia on Saturday sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Tu-22M3 bombers practiced interacting with the Belarusian air force and air defense during a four-hour mission. The flight followed several similar patrols over Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

  • Fearing junta, hundreds of Myanmar parents disown dissident children

    Every day for the last three months, an average of six or seven families in Myanmar have posted notices in the country's state-owned newspapers cutting ties with sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren who have publicly opposed the ruling military junta. The notices started to appear in such numbers in November after the army, which seized power from Myanmar's democratically elected government a year ago, announced it would take over properties of its opponents and arrest people giving shelter to protesters. Lin Lin Bo Bo, a former car salesman who joined an armed group resisting military rule, was one of those disowned by his parents in about 570 notices reviewed by Reuters.

  • Russia has enough troops to 'seize any city' in Ukraine but not enough for a full occupation, former defense minister says

    Russia has amassed some 130,000 troops at Ukraine's border, with US officials warning that an invasion could happen any day.

  • Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report

    The fate of nuclear arms controls talks between Russia and the United States will to a large extent depend on how the negotiations on Moscow's security demands progress, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday. Having amassed over 100,000 troops near the border with its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, Russia wants the United States and NATO to pledge that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia's foreign ministry, told the RIA news agency that the urgent security guarantees discussions have taken priority over strategic arms controls talks.

  • Pakistan: Areas cleared after militant attacks kill 9 troops

    Pakistan's military said security forces cleared two areas in a southwestern province of separatist militants after they attacked two army camps, leaving nine soldiers dead and six others wounded. The military statement issued late Saturday said militants attacked security forces camps in Baluchistan province in the districts of Naushki and Panjgur late Wednesday and both attacks were eventually repulsed. A recently formed separatist group, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a Twitter post.

  • Ukraine prepares for war as Russian troops move closer to Ukraine border in Belarus

    As new satellite images show Russian troops in Belarus moving closer to Ukraine’s border, CBS News’ foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab looks into Ukraine’s war preparations. Meanwhile, a former foreign minister tells Tyab he does not believe a Russian invasion is imminent.

  • U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

    RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

  • Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

    Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say. The officials, who discussed internal assessments of the Russian buildup on condition they not be identified, sketched out a series of indicators suggesting Putin intends an invasion in coming weeks, although the size and scale are unclear. Among those military indicators: an exercise of Russia's strategic nuclear forces that usually is held each fall was rescheduled for mid-February to March.

  • Are military takeovers on the rise in Africa?

    There's been a series of coups in Africa recently, but the longer-term trend for military takeovers has been downwards.

  • Exclusive: North Korea grows nuclear, missiles programs, profits from cyberattacks -U.N. report

    North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the past year and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were an important revenue source for Pyongyang, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen on Saturday by Reuters. The annual report by independent sanctions monitors was submitted on Friday evening to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee. "Although no nuclear tests or launches of ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) were reported, DPRK continued to develop its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials," the experts wrote.

  • VA needs more money to keep pace with veterans’ needs, advisory group warns

    The Independent Budget for fiscal 2023 calls for a hefty increase in department program spending over current levels.

  • Russian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' -WH

    Satellite images published on Sunday showed military maneuvers at the Belarus border with Ukraine, ahead of joint drills NATO called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Two U.S. officials said over the weekend that Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Outside the White House on Sunday, President Joe Biden was asked about those demands, which include a promise that Ukraine never becomes a NATO member. REPORTER: "Do you think there is any particular thing that Vladimir Putin is looking for, sir, in order to make his decision?"BIDEN: "I think things he can not get." Earlier on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia could invade Ukraine QUOTE "as soon as tomorrow" or in some weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path. More U.S. troops arrived in Poland on Sunday after Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra soldiers to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe in case of spillover from the crisis. U.S. ARMY MAJOR GENERAL CHRISTOPHER DONAHUE: "The deployment of elements of 82nd Airborne Division are here to enhance the readiness, interoperability across all domains with our Polish allies and if necessary, defend any portion of NATO." Washington has made clear it would not send U.S. troops to defend Ukraine but it has provided arms to Kyiv. Western expats marched in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, urging their governments to support Ukraine. DANISH KYIV RESIDENT: "I really, really hope that everything can be solved in a peaceful way, because what I think is clear from our side: nobody wants war... I hope they can talk into finding an agreement, a mutual agreement, so that everyone can live in peace."

  • Some military families of color report racial issues affecting career decisions, new poll finds

    Over half of the 303 active duty members of color have considered discrimination and safety concerns when making decisions about installation preferences.

  • Up to 50,000 civilian casualties and Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, could fall in days if Russia mounts a full-scale invasion, report says

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine by Russia could be the largest military offensive in Europe since World War II, says a Washington Post report.