NATO trains for winter combat on Russia's doorstep

Reuters Videos

Satellite images published on Sunday showed military maneuvers at the Belarus border with Ukraine, ahead of joint drills NATO called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Two U.S. officials said over the weekend that Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Outside the White House on Sunday, President Joe Biden was asked about those demands, which include a promise that Ukraine never becomes a NATO member. REPORTER: "Do you think there is any particular thing that Vladimir Putin is looking for, sir, in order to make his decision?"BIDEN: "I think things he can not get." Earlier on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia could invade Ukraine QUOTE "as soon as tomorrow" or in some weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path. More U.S. troops arrived in Poland on Sunday after Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra soldiers to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe in case of spillover from the crisis. U.S. ARMY MAJOR GENERAL CHRISTOPHER DONAHUE: "The deployment of elements of 82nd Airborne Division are here to enhance the readiness, interoperability across all domains with our Polish allies and if necessary, defend any portion of NATO." Washington has made clear it would not send U.S. troops to defend Ukraine but it has provided arms to Kyiv. Western expats marched in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, urging their governments to support Ukraine. DANISH KYIV RESIDENT: "I really, really hope that everything can be solved in a peaceful way, because what I think is clear from our side: nobody wants war... I hope they can talk into finding an agreement, a mutual agreement, so that everyone can live in peace."