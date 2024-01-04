NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss air defences after Russian assaults

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, answers questions at NATO headquarters during an interview with the German Press Agency. Federico Gambarini/dpa

The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet next Wednesday in response to Russia's recent wave of heavy air attacks on the neighbouring country, the Western defence alliance said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convening the ambassadorial-level meeting, a spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it was being held "at Ukraine’s request following recent Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns."

NATO countries have delivered a large number of air defence systems to Ukraine and are determined to further help Kiev, he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that one of the central topics would be air defence capabilities.

"NATO has supported Ukraine's request for an extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russia's mass air strikes," he wrote on X.

"One of the key topics will be strengthening Ukraine's air defence. An important sign of Euro-Atlantic unity in the face of Russian terror escalation," he continued.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was established last year and is intended to facilitate close cooperation until the conditions for Ukraine's admission to NATO are met. Meetings take place at various levels.