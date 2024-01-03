NATO-Ukraine Council to hold extraordinary meeting in response to Russia's large-scale attacks

The NATO-Ukraine Council is to hold an extraordinary meeting in response to Russia's large-scale missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said NATO had supported Ukraine's request for a meeting.

Quote from Kuleba: "One of the key topics will be strengthening Ukraine's air defence. An important sign of Euro-Atlantic unity in the face of Russian terror escalation."

Background: In a conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past five days, the Russians had launched at least 500 missiles and attack drones on Ukrainian territory.

After Russia's large-scale missile attack on 2 January, Kuleba said that he expected Western countries to react and take decisive measures.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine prove that Moscow is not interested in any peace talks.

