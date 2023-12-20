NATO-Ukraine Council to hold first meeting with armed forces commanders

On January 17-18, Brussels will host a meeting of the highest military body of NATO, the Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session. The event will include the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council held on the level of commanders of the armed forces.

Source: This was reported by the press service of the Alliance, writes European Pravda

Details: Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, will head the meeting, which will be attended by senior Allied military officials and their counterpart from Sweden.

They will be joined by General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as well as Supreme Allied Commander Transformation HQ, General Philippe Lavigne.

On the first day of the meeting, the military top officials of NATO states will meet for the first time in the format of the Ukraine-NATO Council. The meeting may be attended by General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Quote: "They will discuss Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and NATO and Allied continued support to Ukraine," the press service said.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was invited to join the discussions of the NATO Military Committee in the past. In May of this year, he did not join the meeting even by video link due to the difficult operational situation on the battlefield.

