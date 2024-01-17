NATO-Ukraine meeting in Brussels takes place without Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief – photo

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, did not attend the first NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, which was held on January 17 at the level of heads of defence departments.

Source: Ukraine’s Mission to NATO on Facebook

Details: Ukraine at this meeting was represented by Major General Serhii Salkutsan, although earlier it was planned that General Valerii Zaluzhnyi would join foreign counterparts in the format of a videoconference.

Перша зустріч Ради Україна – НАТО на рівні керівників оборонних відомств

The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defence ministers

Photo: Ukraine's Mission to NATO

Quote: "Today was the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in a military format at the level of Chiefs of General Staff.

Major General Serhii Salkutsan, the military representative of Ukraine, addressed the Allies on behalf of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He informed the Allies about the current situation on the battlefield, stressed the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and called for an increase in the supply of weapons, including air defence systems and missile systems."

