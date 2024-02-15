NATO to provide Ukraine with one million UAVs in 2024

Ukraine is set to receive one million drones from NATO members in 2024, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press briefing following the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Feb. 15.

"A cohort of allies intends to pool efforts to transfer one million drones to Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.

He added that 20 NATO members plan to establish a “demining coalition,” helping Ukraine clear its territory from landmines.

In parallel, countries such as Canada, Finland, and Norway, unveiled new military support packages for Ukraine that include anti-aircraft systems, and components for F-16 jets, Stoltenberg continued.

He had previously emphasized the urgency for NATO countries to expedite delivery of munitions from their reserves to Ukraine and to ramp up artillery shell production.

Separately, Ukraine is aiming to manufacture over one million UAVs domestically by the end of 2024, according to Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

