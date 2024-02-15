NATO and Ukraine to set up Russian military analysis centre

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media ahead of the NATO Ministers of Defence meeting in Brussels. -/NATO/dpa

NATO and Ukraine are to establish together in Poland a centre for the analysis of Russian military tactics used in the war, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced.

To be set up in Bydgoszcz, a city north-west of Warsaw, the centre is designed for the Ukrainian military to share reports with NATO about their experiences of fighting the Russian army.

This is meant to include the weaknesses and strengths of the Russian military facing arms supplied by Ukraine's supporters in the NATO alliance.

The centre also creates "a structure for Ukrainian forces to learn and train alongside their Allied counterparts," Stoltenberg said.