NATO unanimously agrees to Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The war in Afghanistan was always a U.S.-led NATO operation, and on Wednesday, the 30-member alliance unanimously agreed to follow President Biden's lead and withdraw all its forces from the country by Sept. 11. As in the U.S., the European reaction to Biden's announcement was positively ambivalent.

The decision was "unanimous," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference after Wednesday's closed-door meeting. "This is not an easy decision and it entails risks," he added, but "we've said for many months we face a dilemma, because the alternative to leaving in an orderly fashion is to be prepared for a long-term, open-ended military commitment with potentially more NATO troops."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both attended the meeting in Brussels. A European official told The Washington Post that Austin set the tone by strongly endorsing Biden's plan, referencing his military service and personal knowledge of the sacrifices NATO forces made in Afghanistan. The officials from the other member states broadly supported the plan, the official said, but there was some grumbling from the Czech Republic and Belgium.

Blinken and Austin both said publicly that the U.S. and NATO achieved their main objective in Afghanistan, neutralizing the ability of Al Qaeda to use the country as a base for terrorism.

After Al Qaeda launched an attack on the U.S. from Afghanistan, NATO invoked its Article 5 mutual-defense clause for the first time, and there are now more non-U.S. NATO troops in the country, about 7,000, than America's 2,500-strong force.

"As long as the U.S. consults, gives at least a veneer of co-decision, and withdraws responsibly enough that it doesn't leave the Europeans high and dry, then the Europeans won't be hard to deal with on this issue," ­Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign ­Relations, told the Post. "In the end, the ­Europeans went into Afghanistan for America and NATO; they'll accept to leave for the same reasons."

More stories from theweek.com
Scalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' case
Many GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go away
Trump finally jumps the shark

Recommended Stories

  • Nato pledges to leave Afghanistan 'together' as 750 British soldiers set to exit with US on September 11

    The United States is putting pressure on Nato allies including Britain to get their remaining troops out of Afghanistan as quickly as possible in "lockstep" with America. Senior officials in Joe Biden's administration said the Pentagon is able to get its own force - currently around 3,500 - home "well in advance" of the new September 11 deadline set by the US president. But the US is delaying its own withdrawal so that it can leave together with allies, including 750 British troops, who are reliant on American support. A senior US administration official said the White House hoped to get allies out "in the same timeframe" as its own troops and in "lockstep". The drawdown would begin almost immediately - "before May 1" - and September 11 was an "outside date" for completing it. "President Biden will give our military commanders the time and space they need to conduct a safe and orderly withdrawal, not just of US forces but of allied forces, on the principle of 'in together, out together'," the official said. "We will take the time we need to execute that. And no more time than that." The US would "co-ordinate with Nato allies and partners about a drawdown of their forces in the same timeframe."

  • White House says J&J pause will not have "significant impact" on vaccination plan

    The White House said Tuesday that the FDA's recommendation that the U.S. pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "will not have a significant impact" on the administration's vaccination plans.Why it matters: The Biden administration says it has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans. The U.S. will be able to continue administering 3 million vaccine doses a day even without the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to the White House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The FDA, out of "an abundance of caution," recommended on Tuesday an immediate pause of the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, citing six cases of a rare blood clot disorder. Health officials will review safety data and determine next steps as early as Wednesday.Behind the scenes, via Axios' Jonathan Swan: Top White House officials are feeling good about vaccine supply, but are still concerned that the FDA's decision could increase vaccine hesitancy — especially for 20- to 30-year-old Americans, since young people prefer the convenience of one shot. What they're saying: "This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date," Jeff Zients, Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator, said in a statement. "Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans." "Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines. This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day," he said. The bottom line: The administration still expects the U.S. to administer 200 million shots by Biden's 100th day in office.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • European rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccination delayed after series of clotting cases

    Johnson and Johnson's vaccination rollout in Europe has been delayed following reports of blood clots in the United States. US federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of the vaccine earlier on Tuesday as numerous women under 50 developed a rare blood disorder. The UK has 30 million doses of the inoculation on order but it has not yet been signed off for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Six women in the US, between the ages of 18 and 48, fell ill within two weeks of receiving the single dose vaccination. One woman has died, while another is in a critical condition in hospital, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

  • A Taliban leader told the BBC 'we have won' after Biden announced the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden plans to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, most likely leaving the country's government vulnerable.

  • J&J investor calls on shareholders to reject CEO Gorsky's pay

    The Office of the Illinois State Treasurer is calling on Johnson & Johnson shareholders to reject Chief Executive Alex Gorsky's $29.6 million pay package because it shields him from the U.S. healthcare company's opioid litigation costs. J&J is attracting investor scrutiny because it excluded from its calculation of stock awards to its top executives some $9 billion in costs related to lawsuits claiming it helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis and that traces of asbestos in its talc baby powder caused cancer, Reuters reported last month. Including the opioid and talc-related legal costs would have weighed on Gorsky's compensation, which totaled $29.6 million in 2020, up 17% from the previous year.

  • Arizona taps Gonzaga's Lloyd to lead men's basketball team

    Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its men's basketball coach. The school said Wednesday that Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years on April 7 amid an NCAA infractions investigation.

  • Mom suspected in children's deaths pleads in carjacking case

    A California woman suspected of killing her three children pleaded not guilty Wednesday to carjacking during an alleged escape. Liliana Carrillo, 30, entered pleas in a Kern County courtroom to four felony counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft. Carrillo's three children were found dead Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • Hong Kong announces more electoral system changes favouring pro-Beijing camp

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced amendments to voting laws on Tuesday that critics say favour pro-Beijing candidates by redrawing constituency boundaries, creating more electoral districts, and criminalising calls for voters to leave ballots blank. Having become Hong Kong's least popular chief executive in the near quarter century since the handover from British colonial rule, it remains unclear whether Lam will seek re-election. Lam announced the poll date for the electoral committee to select the chief executive and 40 of the 90 seats in the city's mini-parliament, the Legislative Council, known as LegCo, is set for Sept. 19.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Make coronavirus vaccines patent-free, former world leaders urge Biden

    Over 100 Nobel laureates and 70 former world leaders urged US President Joe Biden to allow new vaccine technologies to be widely shared.

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • Senior Japanese official says canceling Olympics is an 'option'

    The official made these comments in light of rising COVID cases in Japan. The country is now less than 100 days from the opening of the Tokyo Games.

  • Top GOP hawks come out in full force against an Afghanistan withdrawal by September 11

    Sen. Lindsey Graham called the move "dumber than dirt," saying Biden was "paving the way for another 9/11."