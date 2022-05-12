NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces

FILE PHOTO: NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels
Pavel Polityuk and Robin Emmott
·4 min read

By Pavel Polityuk and Robin Emmott

KYIV/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Finland is expected to announce on Thursday its intention to join NATO with Sweden likely to follow soon after, diplomats and officials said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshapes European security and the Atlantic military alliance.

NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to be granted membership quickly, five diplomats and officials told Reuters, paving the way for increased troop presence in the Nordic region during the one-year ratification period.

In the wider Nordic region, Norway, Denmark and the three Baltic states are already NATO members, and the addition of Finland and Sweden would likely anger Moscow, which says NATO enlargement is a direct threat to its own security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited the issue as a reason for his actions in Ukraine, which has also expressed a desire to eventually join the alliance.

On the frontlines, Ukraine on Wednesday said it had pushed back Russian forces in the east and shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the spectre of an energy crisis in Europe.

Ukraine's armed forces' general staff said it had recaptured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of the second-largest city of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border.

"The occupying forces moved to the defence in order to slow down the pace of the offensive of our troops," it said. "The settlement of Pytomnyk ... was liberated."

The advance appears to be the fastest that Ukraine has mounted since it drove Russian troops away from the capital Kyiv and out of northern Ukraine at the beginning of April.

If sustained, it could let Ukrainian forces threaten supply lines for Russia's main attack force, and put rear logistics targets in Russia itself within range of artillery.

The Kremlin calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise a neighbour threatening its security. It denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine says it poses no threat and that the deaths of thousands of civilians and destruction of towns and cities show that Russia is waging a war of conquest.

GAS SUPPLIES

Wednesday's move by Ukraine to cut off Russian gas supplies through territory held by Russian-backed separatists was the first time the conflict has directly disrupted shipments to Europe.

Gas flows from Russia's export monopoly Gazprom to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv said it was forced to halt all flows from one route, through the Sokhranovka transit point in southern Russia.

Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists of siphoning supplies.

Should the supply cut persist, it would be the most direct impact so far on European energy markets.

Moscow has also imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as Gazprom's former German unit, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption.

The implications for Europe, which buys more than a third of its gas from Russia, were not immediately clear.

Berlin said it was looking into the announcement. An Economy Ministry spokesperson said the German government was "taking the necessary precautions and preparing for various scenarios".

BURNED OUT TANKS

As fighting continued, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, on the other side of the border from Kharkiv, said a village had been shelled from Ukraine, wounding one person.

Ukraine authorities have so far confirmed few details about the advance through the Kharkiv region.

"We are having successes in the Kharkiv direction, where we are steadily pushing back the enemy and liberating population centres," said Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of Ukraine's General Staff.

In southern Ukraine, where Russia has seized a swathe of territory, Kyiv has said Moscow plans to hold a fake referendum on independence or annexation to make its occupation permanent.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was up to residents living in the Russian-occupied Kherson region to decide whether they wanted to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis.

Russian forces have also continued to bombard the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in a city

"If there is hell on earth, it is there," wrote Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left the city.

Ukraine says it is likely that tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol. Ukrainian authorities say between 150,000 and 170,000 of the city's 400,000 residents are still living there amid the Russian-occupied ruins.

(Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth and Natalia Zinets in Kyiv and Vitalii Hnidyi in Rubizhne; Writing by Costas Pitas and Stephen Coates; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to the verge of applying for NATO membership. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden will announce their decisions in the coming days amid warnings from Moscow it could deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the European exclave of Kaliningrad if they do. Any applications will auger in a tense wait during the months it takes to be ratified by all NATO members, though the alliance and the White House have said they were confident any security concerns could be addressed in the interim.

  • Swedish parliament to hold NATO debate as decision to join looms

    Sweden's ruling Social Democrats have called a parliamentary debate over NATO for Monday as the country readies for what is expected to be a decision to join the alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of military non-alignment. Sweden and neighboring Finland are both expected to opt to apply for NATO membership in the coming days after the invasion triggered a radical rethink of policy. Firmly opposed to joining NATO for decades before the war - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - the Social Democrats are due to announce their decision on Sunday.

  • Oil eases after surging in previous session on Russia's sanctions

    Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Thursday, taking a pause after rising more than 5% in the previous session following new Russian sanctions on some European gas companies. On Wednesday Russia sanctioned 31 companies based in countries that imposed sanctions on Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. That created unease in the market at the same time that Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter.

  • Facebook oversight board ‘disappointed’ by company pulling Ukraine guidance request

    An oversight board for Facebook and Instagram parent Meta said it was “disappointed” after the social media company withdrew a request for policy guidance on content moderation related to the war in Ukraine. In a series of tweets, the Oversight Board, which is independent from Meta and made up of about 40 members from around…

  • Exclusive-Allies to approve Finland, Sweden NATO bid, offer security, diplomats say

    NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in the coming days and will grant membership quickly, five diplomats and officials said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces a radical rethink of European security. During the one-year ratification of their membership, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the Nordic region, hold more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea and possibly rotate U.S. and British forces through Finland and Sweden, they said. Finland and Sweden would not benefit from NATO's collective defence clause - that an attack on one ally is an attack on all - until the parliaments of all 30 member states have ratified the decision.

  • Lawmakers eye $5 billion for global food insecurity amid Ukraine war

    Lawmakers are slated to send more than $5 billion to combat global food insecurity as part of the nearly $40 billion emergency Ukrainian aid bill passed by the House on Tuesday. Russian aggression in Ukraine has drastically curtailed food exports from the country, which is the world’s largest producer of wheat and an essential supplier…

  • Finnish PM says joining NATO will strengthen security

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia during talks Wednesday in Japan. Non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles to make decisive gains in Ukraine. “If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens," Marin told a news conference after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

  • US knocks China, Russia over UN inaction on North Korea threats

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) slammed China and Russia on Wednesday for opposing further sanctions against North Korea, which has conducted a spate of missile tests this year that have alarmed the West and neighboring South Korea. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a U.N. Security Council meeting that the U.S. wished to…

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    An adviser to the Mariupol mayor said Wednesday that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says Ukraine has offered to release Russian prisoners of war if Russia will allow the badly injured fighters to be evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant. Russian forces have surrounded the plant, the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the southern port city.

  • Finland president to green light NATO entry

    President Sauli Niinisto is expected to give a greenlight on Thursday for Finland to join the NATO military alliance, in a major shift of security policy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which shares a 1,300 km (810 mile) border and a difficult past with Russia, has gradually stepped up its cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a partner since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

  • Belarus deploying troops to Ukraine border to 'ensure security'

    Belarus’s Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that it is deploying troops near its border with Ukraine, arguing that a massing of Ukrainian forces and increased NATO activity in the region poses “a growing threat.”

  • Philippines' Marcos to 'hit the ground running'

    STORY: In a politically divided country, a crowd of supporters surrounded newly elected president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, as he made his way into his campaign headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. Marcos, the son of the late dictator who ruled for 20 years before he was toppled in a 1986 uprising and fled Manila, received some 31 million votes in Monday’s election."My intention is to hit the ground running” But many Filipinos are appalled by the election results. Thousands of opponents of the senior Marcos suffered persecution during a brutal 1972-1981 era of martial law. 70-year-old Felix Dalisay was one of them: “For us martial law victims who were tortured and imprisoned during the time of martial law of the Marcos dictatorship, we feel absolutely dismayed with what will happen when the Marcoses are put back in Malacañang." Billions of dollars of state wealth disappeared when Marcos Senior ruled. But Marcos and his family have often said that their vast fortune was legitimately obtained. On the campaign trail Marcos Jr. dismissed criticism about how the family obtained its wealth as "fake news." In a video statement, Marcos – known as ‘Bongbong’ - said he was looking very carefully at candidates for his economic team , and that his first nominee for his cabinet was Sara Duterte-Carpio - the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.Duterte-Carpio helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to be his vice presidential running mate, allowing the son of the late dictator to tap her father's huge support to seal a comeback for the disgraced Marcos dynasty.Her appointment also complicates efforts to put her father on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" AS the International Criminal Court looks to investigate Duterte over the alleged execution-style killings.Marcos Jr. is set to begin a six-year term as president at the end of June.

  • Ukraine retakes territory in the east amid more Russian attacks

    Ukraine says it has driven back Russian troops around Kharkiv as U.S intelligence officials warn that Moscow is preparing for a protracted war.

  • Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa speech fails to reassure as crisis grows

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa again ignored calls to resign amid protests over an economic crisis.

  • Russian T-90M Battle Tank Destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast

    Ukraine’s defense ministry released video on May 10 showing the destruction of one of Russia’s most advanced tanks, the T-90M “Breakthrough”, outside Staryi Saltiv, a town in Kharkiv Oblast close to the Russian border.The ministry said members of the Kharkiv Territorial Defense targeted the tank with a Swedish hand-held Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher.“We thank the Swedish people and the King for their help,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.Storyful could not independently confirm what weapon was used against the tank, which was described by Ukraine’s defense ministry as “the pride of the Russian tank industry.”This footage posted by Kharkiv resident Maria Avdeeva on May 10 provides an up-close view of the tank destroyed near Staryi Saltiv.The ministry did not say when the strike took place. However, reporting indicates that it happened between May 5 and May 8.The first evidence of T-90Ms being deployed in Ukraine appeared on April 25 in a video published by Rosgvardiya (National Guard of Russia).The tank in this video was the second of two T-90Ms confirmed to have been destroyed in Ukraine. The first was documented on May 4 and confirmed by Ukraine’s defense ministry on May 5. Ukrainian officials said that tank was the first T-90M destroyed in Ukraine and was struck by a US-made Javelin anti-tank missile.In a Wall Street Journal article about Ukraine’s Territorial Defense forces published on May 9, Col. Roman Hryshchenko, the commander of the Kharkiv-based 127th Territorial Defense Brigade, was cited as saying the brigade had “in recent days destroyed an ultramodern T-90 Russian tank northeast of Kharkiv using a Swedish-supplied Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle.”On May 7, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said at least one T-90M had been destroyed in Ukraine.“The T-90M was introduced in 2016 and includes improved armor, an upgraded gun and enhanced satellite navigation systems. Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are currently in service amongst Russia’s best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine,” the UK ministry said. “It will take considerable time and expense for Russia to reconstitute its armed forces following this conflict,” they added. Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful

  • Here are the two Republicans who voted against four bills related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) were the only lawmakers who voted against four bills on Wednesday that either reprimanded Russia and Belarus or supported Ukraine more than ten weeks into Moscow’s war. Greene and Massie were the only two lawmakers to vote “no” on three of the four bills. The fourth…

  • Finnish PM says NATO decision will focus on safety of citizens

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday that if her nation takes the historic step of applying to join the NATO military alliance, it would be for the security of its own citizens and would also strengthen the international community. Marin spoke after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, a day before Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is expected to say whether his country, which shares a long border with Russia, will apply to join NATO.

  • China’s Covid Zero Policy Makes 2020-Style Rebound Less Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tightening Covid rules and extended lockdowns are making a 2020-style V-shaped economic recovery a dim possibility this time around. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueThe s

  • UK strikes new security agreement with Sweden and Finland

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had agreed new deals with Sweden and Finland to bolster European security, pledging to support both countries' armed forces should they come under attack. Johnson signed the new declarations, described by Britain as "a step-change in defence and security cooperation", during visits to both Sweden and Finland on Wednesday. "What it says is that in the event of a disaster, or in the event of an attack on either of us, then we will come to each other's assistance, including with military assistance," Johnson said at a news conference in Helsinki.

  • Europe will have 'tricked' Ukraine if EU candidate status isn't given in June, says Ukraine's FM

    If Ukraine is not given membership candidate status by the European Union in June, it means that Europe is trying to "trick us," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Financial Times on May 10.