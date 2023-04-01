What is Nato and why is Finland joining?

104
BBC
·4 min read
Finnish soldier with rifle
Finnish soldier with rifle

Turkey's parliament has approved Finland's bid to join Nato, meaning the way is now clear to join the bloc.

Nato is a the defensive alliance of North American and European countries whose members are currently helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Finland applied to join the bloc last year, along with its neighbour Sweden, because it was concerned about Russian aggression. Turkey was the last country to approve its entry.

What is Nato?

Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - was formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and France.

It currently has 30 members, who agree to help one another if they come under attack.

The organisation's original goal was to challenge Russian expansion in Europe after World War Two.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, many of the Eastern European countries which used to be its allies in the Warsaw Pact were granted Nato membership.

Russia has long argued that Nato's acceptance of Eastern European countries threatens its security. It has vehemently opposed Ukraine's request to join the alliance, fearing this would encroach too closely on its territory.

Map showing Nato expansion in Europe
Map showing Nato expansion in Europe

Why do Finland and Sweden want to join Nato?

Finland has a 1,340km (832 mile) land border with Russia, while Sweden faces it across the Baltic Sea.

For seven decades, both thought it safer to remain non-aligned rather than to join Nato in opposition to Russia.

But after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they both asked to be given entry to the alliance as soon as possible.

Graphic showing Finland and Sweden's armed forces
Graphic showing Finland and Sweden's armed forces

The two countries would add 280,000 troops (including reservists) to Nato's combined forces, and more than 200 combat aircraft.

All current Nato members have to approve new countries joining through votes in their parliaments. Hungary and Turkey were the last countries to vote for Finland's entry.

Hungary did so on 27 March and Turkey on 30 March.

Why was Turkey's vote so important to Finland and Sweden joining?

When Finland and Sweden applied to join Nato, Turkey's government complained that they had been harbouring Turkish citizens who it calls "terrorists". It demanded their extradition.

Since Sweden was the main focus of Turkey's complaints, Finland negotiated a settlement with Turkey on its own.

It now hopes it will be able to join Nato in time for the bloc's July summit in Lithuania.

However, Turkey is still criticising Sweden for harbouring "Kurdish militants" and neither Turkey's nor Hungary's governments have yet asked their parliaments to approve its entry.

How are Nato countries supporting Ukraine?

Many of the alliance's member states have provided Ukraine with weapons and ammunition to help it defend itself against Russia..

The US is sending 31 Abrams tanks, the UK 14 Challenger 2 tanks, Germany 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Norway eight Leopard 2 tanks.

The US has also sent armoured fighting vehicles such as the Stryker and the Bradley.

In addition, the US and UK have sent Ukraine long-range missile systems such as Himars, which have been striking targets behind Russia's front lines.

A Ukrainian soldier
A Himars launcher under tree cover in eastern Ukraine

Several Nato countries have provided howitzers and self-propelled guns, while Turkey has sold Ukraine several Bayraktar TB2 armed drones.

The US and others have supplied air defence systems to shoot down Russian cruise missiles and drones over Ukraine.

The anti-tank weapons that the US and UK have supplied, such as Javelin and Nlaw, were crucial in turning back Russia's advance on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in spring 2022.

Nato countries are also aiming to ramp up their supplies of artillery shells and ammunition to Ukraine.

Why won't Nato countries give more help to Ukraine?

Poland and Slovakia are sending Ukraine Soviet-era Mig fighter jets, but Nato countries are not sending the US-made F-16s it has been asking for.

Nato countries also fear that if Ukraine were to use these jets to strike targets inside Russia, it could draw them deeper into the war.

Nato countries are not sending their troops to Ukraine, or imposing a no-fly zone over the country, again for fear of provoking a direct conflict with Russia.

Turkish fighter jets on patrol for Nato over Poland
Nato has stepped up its military defences in eastern Europe

However, Nato countries have now stationed 40,000 troops in eastern Europe - on the territory of alliance members such as Lithuania and Poland.

They also have another 300,000 troops on high alert in Europe.

Why isn't Ukraine in Nato?

Nato told Ukraine in 2008 that it could join the bloc at some point in the future, but declined its recent request for "fast-track" membership.

This is because Article 5 of the Nato charter says that if one member is attacked, all members should come to its defence.

If Ukraine was made a member, Nato countries would technically have to go to war with Russia.

Recommended Stories

  • Finland to formally join NATO in 'days': Stoltenberg

    STORY: Finland and Sweden asked to join NATO last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary. The parliaments of all NATO members must ratify newcomers.The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week.Turkey is still holding off approving the membership bid of Finland's neighbour Sweden, which Ankara says has not gone far enough in cracking down on people Turkey considers terrorists. The three countries signed a pact on the issue last year.

  • Make Ukraine the West’s fortress against Russian aggression

    Russia’s war in Ukraine is far from over, so some might consider it untimely to begin contemplating Kyiv’s future security arrangements. Nothing could be further from the truth. During the Second World War, the British Government began to plan for the future as early as 1941. With the failures of the 1930s behind them, officials knew that winning the peace was as important as winning the war.

  • Northrop’s battle command system for Poland primes production pump

    Northrop Grumman is sending Integrated Battle Command System relays to its first customer, while preparing for full-rate production for the U.S. Army.

  • Entire Ukrainian city levelled in Russian assault

    An entire Ukrainian city has reportedly been levelled by Russian attacks, with more than 80 per cent of its housing stock destroyed.

  • Turkey approves Finland for NATO, Sweden waits

    STORY: Finland is one step closer to becoming a member of NATO.Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Thursday (March 30) to allow Finland to join the defense alliance.It was the last vote needed for them to join, clearing the way for Finland to become NATO's 31st member as war rages in Ukraine.Both Finland and Sweden requested to join the bloc last year in response to Russia's invasion.But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary, as both countries seek concessions. Turkey is still holding off approving the membership bid of Sweden, which Ankara says has not gone far enough in cracking down on people Turkey considers terrorists. On the streets of Finland's capital Helsinki, people said their views on NATO had changed since the war."Well, I believe that in this kind of political environment nowadays I believe that there is definitely strength in numbers.." "Before the war in Ukraine, I think the most or the big portion of Finns were thinking that we don't need NATO, that we are safe enough, we are okay without it. But I think it was quite clear when we saw the war happening that the popular opinions changed quite quickly.."With the potential accession of Finland to NATO, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's President Vladimir Putin was getting the exact opposite of what he wanted.Stoltengerg told Fox News. "He wanted less NATO. He's getting more NATO."Tensions escalated further on Thursday, as Russia made its first arrest of a foreign journalist since the start of the war.Evan Gershkovich, who works for the Wall Street Journal, has been accused of spying.The Kremlin said the American had been "caught red-handed" but presented no documentary or video evidence.The White House condemned Russia's actions and urged U.S. citizens living or travelling in Russia to leave immediately.

  • ‘Not a Spy’: Russian Nobel Laureate Reacts to WSJ Reporter's Arrest

    Russian Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov reacted to the arrest of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich by saying he is not a spy. Gershkovich was detained on Wednesday and accused of espionage. WSJ vehemently denied the allegations. Photo: Vladimir Kondrashov/Associated Press

  • VP Harris hails Tanzania leader, announces trade boost

    US Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled Thursday an initiative to expand trade with Tanzania as she hailed the leader of the East African nation as a "champion" of democracy.On the second leg of her trip to Africa, Harris said EXIM Bank, the US government credit agency, would sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate up to $500 million in exports to Tanzania covering transport, infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy projects."On the subject of economic growth, good governance delivers predictability, stability and rules which businesses need to invest," Harris said at a press briefing alongside President Samia Suluhu Hassan."Working together it is our shared goal to increase investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," she said, also announcing plans to partner with Tanzania in 5G technology and cyber security.Harris described Hassan, Tanzania's first female president who has been rolling back the authoritarian policies of her late predecessor John Magufuli, as a "champion" of democracy.Hassan described their meeting as a "historic milestone" and referred to Harris -- the first Black person and first woman to be elected US vice president -- as a "sister".Harris is on a three-nation trip to Africa, the latest push by the United States to deepen its engagement with the continent to counter the growing influence of China and Russia.Tanzania has remained neutral over Russia's war in Ukraine, abstaining in UN votes against Moscow and calling for the conflict to be resolved through diplomatic means.And in November, Hassan visited Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.- Political reforms -Hassan, who marked her second year in office on March 19, has sought to turn the page on Magufuli's hardline rule, which had tarnished Tanzania's reputation as a stable country in a troubled region.Earlier this month, she vowed to restore competitive politics and jumpstart a stalled process to review the constitution, a long-held opposition demand.In January, Hassan announced the lifting of a ban on political rallies, paving the way for the return that month of opposition stalwart Tundu Lissu who had spent most of the past five years in exile.On Thursday, Harris also laid a wreath at a memorial commemorating the August 1998 bombing of the US embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic hub.The almost simultaneous attacks by Al-Qaeda in Tanzania and the US embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi left more than 200 people dead and more than 5,000 wounded.Harris commended the government for its "transparent response" to an outbreak of the Marburg haemorrhagic fever which has killed five people in Tanzania, noting that USAID is providing $1.3 million to help.As she wrapped up the first leg of her trip in Ghana on Wednesday, Harris announced an initiative of more than $1 billion to improve women's empowerment in Africa.In a speech in Ghana's capital Accra on Tuesday, she noted three areas of focus Washington believes could benefit from more investments: women's empowerment, the digital economy and good governance and democracy."We are 'all in' on Africa," she added, repeating US President Joe Biden's declaration at a US-Africa leaders' summit last year.From Tanzania, Harris heads to Zambia on Friday.pool-str-txw/bp

  • Scientists Are Getting Kinda Anxious About a Pothole in Space

    The Earth’s magnetic field protects us, and our orbiting tech, from the worst effects of the Sun’s energetic rays. But our magnetic field has a dent in it.

  • National Hurricane Center used to give 2-day outlooks. In 2023, it will forecast 7 days out.

    National Hurricane Center's tropical weather outlooks move from 5 days to 7 days

  • The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?

    The political world was thrown into fresh turmoil Wednesday as a long-predicted indictment of former President Trump was reportedly pushed back at least another several weeks. Now, no indictment is likely before late April — if even then. That’s because the grand jury evaluating the case is expected to turn its attention to unspecified other subjects next week,…

  • Pope recovering, hospital treatment continues

    STORY: Pope Francis' health is improving and he has started working again, after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection.That's according to a Vatican spokesman, who also said treatment for the pontiff is ongoing. All of this comes as preparations for Easter events were underway on Thursday (March 30).The pope was unexpectedly taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday (March 29) after complaining of breathing difficulties. It is not clear when Francis might leave the hospital, though the Vatican said he was expected to spend a "few days" there. Italian news agency ANSA reported earlier that nursing staff were "very optimistic" that he could be discharged ahead of Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2.The start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9.It is not yet clear if the pope will be able to take part in the various services, even if he were to leave hospital by the weekend.The Catholic Church's faithful have come out to show their support for the pontiff."I hope he recovers well and soon because we need a pope like him who continues to give us strength and hope.""Our faith, we believe Pope Francis soon we will celebrate with him the Easter vigil "He will come back soon. I believe so." On Thursday, Francis tweeted that he was "touched by the many messages received in these hours" and expressed his "gratitude for the closeness and prayer."His hospitalization has raised fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff.And revived speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds.Francis, who this month marked 10 years as pope, is sometimes short of breath and generally more exposed to respiratory problems. He had part of one lung removed in his early 20s when training to be a priest in his native Argentina.The pope also suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and has a problem with his right knee that causes mobility issues.

  • Legal analyst Rikki Klieman on what's next for Trump after indictment

    Legal analyst Rikki Klieman talks about what's next in the Donald Trump case after his indictment.

  • Russia arresting my friend Evan Gershkovich for spying is insulting and absurd

    A natural-born reporter, Evan Gershkovich felt he had missed out on Russia’s golden age when he moved to Moscow in 2017.

  • Biden’s Confrontation With Netanyahu Had Been Brewing for Years

    WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden bluntly warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he “cannot continue down this road” of overhauling his country’s judiciary, he touched off the kind of response usually expressed by America’s adversaries rather than its allies. “Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends,” Netanyahu said Wednesday, accusing the U.S. president of meddling in

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel about 50 Russian attacks and hit ammunition storage points – General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 47 Russian attacks and hit two ammunition storage points. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 30 March Quote: "Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force has delivered six strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel and military equipment, and units from Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, and tw

  • Katie Blackburn talks about Jonah Williams’ trade request

    Interesting thoughts from the Bengals about Jonah Williams.

  • Former Iowa State football player pleads guilty to assaulting former Iowa player Jordan Bohannon

    The state will recommend a 45-day jail term for the former Iowa State football player, who assaulted former Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon.

  • The Netherlands send 11 sapper dogs to Ukraine

    On 11 Friday, the police of Kyiv Oblast received dogs that were trained in the Netherlands to search for explosives. Source: Message of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast on Facebook, European Pravda reports Law enforcement officers of Kyiv Oblast have received nine Belgian Malinois and two German Shepherds to the Dog Training Centre.

  • Analysis-Alibaba overhaul leaves fate of prized cloud unit up in the air

    Alibaba's six-way breakup plan has raised questions about the long-term shape of its profitable cloud unit, given that it will have to tackle heavy regulatory scrutiny at a time when competition is intensifying both in China and abroad. While a split into a standalone unit will give investors a chance to make focused bets on a business estimated by analysts to be worth between $41 billion and $60 billion, the step could put Alibaba's cloud unit even more in the cross-hairs of Chinese and overseas regulators, likely slowing its growth. Some analysts said external investment and separation from Alibaba's core ecommerce business could help it grow overseas, where it is far behind rivals such as Amazon Web Services.

  • A judge just delivered a crushing blow to Fox News in Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.