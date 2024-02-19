Natomas area shooting leaves man dead, according to Sacramento police

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said a man died in Natomas on Sunday morning after he was found with a gunshot wound.

Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. on the 2300 block of Burberry Way.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and attempted to save the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the man’s death remain under investigation.

This article will be updated as soon as information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.