🌱 Natomas Testing Site Shut Down + Girl Scout Cookie Finder!

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 58 Low: 39.

Here are the top stories in Sacramento today:

The "Center for COVID Control" location at Truxel and San Juan Roads in Sacramento is one of many COVID-19 testing sites across the country, operated by the same company, that were shut down abruptly on Friday. The private company from Illinois has hundreds of pop-up locations nationwide. The company cited its need to "pause all operations" for "additional staff, training and education" in a release on Thursday. The company's founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj said:"Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments. We've made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality." (KCRA3) All eyes are on the District 1 race for Sacramento City Council. The seat is currently held by Vice-Mayor Angelique Ashby, who is not running for reelection. Ashby is running for state senate. If you live in District 1, and are trying to decide who will get your vote, KCRA 3 spoke with three candidates looking to fill Ashby’s seat: Lisa Kaplan, Nate Pelczar and Alyssa Lozano. This is also the first year where two Sacramento City Council seats will be in the Natomas area. Because of the redistricting, District 3 now includes South Natomas and part of North Natomas. (KCRA3) The man accused of killing a woman inside a Sacramento parking garage was found dead by law enforcement in Butte County Friday. Sacramento police said 41-year-old Robert Miller was identified by their detectives as the suspect in the Jan. 5 killing of Kimberly Sosa, which occurred in a parking garage at the Fort Sutter Medical Complex. When police arrived at Miller's residence with a search warrant, they found the suspect already deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (ABC10) Get your FREE COVID Vaccine at various locations throughout Sacramento. UC Davis Health will administer the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for community members age 5 and up. If you are hesitant about the vaccine, come to these clinics to ask us questions. If you're not sure where the nearest clinic is, there's a list of them at this Sac Cultural Hub link, or go to https://myturn.ca.gov/ and search on the desired clinic zip code. (sacculturalhub.com) Officers are investigating after a suspect opened fire during a robbery in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near Bamford Drive and Center Parkway. No one was hurt in the shooting. (CBS Sacramento)

Today in Sacramento:

Supreme Pro Wrestling returns to Soccer World Indoor Arena in Elk Grove for their first show of 2022. (5:00 PM)

Jack Harlow Crème de la Crème California with The Homies will be at Ace of Spades. (7:00 PM)

Comedian Dave Landau will be at the Crest Theater downtown. (8:00 PM)

MyUrbanSociety Cordially Invites you to:I LOVE RnB ~ ALL BLACK PARTY at Odd Cookie. Wear all black attire and listen to the best of the '90's and 2000's music. (10:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Girl Scout Cookie season is officially in full swing for Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. You can get your hands on a box in your area by visiting the Girl Scout's website and plugging in your zip code to the cookie finder to locate local sellers.

The California Department of Transportation is offering a free Dump Day for residents and visitors to the area on Saturday, Jan. 22 , at its maintenance yard in West Sacramento. The free Dump Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Caltrans will have staff on site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge. The West Sacramento maintenance yard is located at 1040 South River Rd. (Woodland Daily Democrat)

The NAACP and Black Lives Matter Sacramento will host a car caravan in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. The car caravan will start in North Sacramento at Grant High School at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. It will then make stops at Sacramento City College, the Oak Park Community Center and finish at Sacramento State University, the only California State University campus where Dr. King spoke. (Capital Public Radio News)





