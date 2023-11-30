NATO's Article 5 is only thing to stop Putin – former Pentagon official

The only thing that Russian President Vladimir Putin "respects and understands" have been NATO's fifth article standards, requiring the Alliance members to stand up for their ally if under attack.

Source: Ian Brzezinski, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Europe and NATO Policy; Voice of America

Details: Therefore, Brzezinski is convinced that Ukraine's path to NATO membership is part of a winning strategy both for Ukraine and for the entire Alliance.

He believes that the "NATO umbrella" could extend to the Ukrainian-controlled territories even before the complete liberation of the occupied part.

Background:

On 28 November, Ukraine’s Commission for Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration approved the draft adapted Annual National Programme (ANP) for 2024, which defines the criteria for Ukraine's eligibility for NATO membership.

In summer 2023, participants at the NATO Vilnius Summit agreed to remove the Membership Action Plan requirement for Ukraine. At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met". The Annual National Programme (ANP) is a tool for monitoring the reforms that Ukraine is implementing.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that on Wednesday, Ukraine's allies in the North Atlantic Alliance are to agree on recommendations for the reforms that Ukraine needs to implement to become ready for NATO membership.

