NATO's leader says Israel 'does not stand alone'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed Thursday that "Israel does not stand alone" as defense ministers gathered for a meeting in Brussels.

The organization said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "briefed ministers by video conference on the atrocities by Hamas perpetrated against Israeli civilians and the nationals of several NATO Allies."

"Israel does not stand alone," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying, with NATO adding that he "condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms."

"Allies expressed solidarity with Israel, making clear that it has the right to defend itself with proportionality against these unjustifiable acts of terror," NATO also said. "They called for Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and for the fullest possible protection of civilians."

NATO said a number of allies "made clear that they are providing practical support to Israel as it continues to respond to the situation" and that "no nation or organization should seek to take advantage of the situation or to escalate it."

As of Thursday, Hamas is believed to have captured an estimated 150 hostages, including Americans, according to The Associated Press.

The Israel Defense Forces posted on X that since the conflict began Saturday, more than 95 families have been "notified that their loved ones’ were taken hostage."

The violence that erupted has claimed the lives of at least 25 Americans and more than 2,400 Israelis and Palestinians.

"Tragically, the number of innocent lives claimed by Hamas as heinous attacks continues to rise. Among those, we now know that at least 25 American citizens were killed," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in Israel.

The war is currently in its sixth day.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told a meeting of its parliamentary assembly on Monday that he is "deeply concerned that the citizens of many other countries including several NATO allies, are among the killed, wounded or kidnapped ones.

"The national authorities concerned are doing all they can to help their citizens in such a difficult situation," he added.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.





