NATO's Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway central bank governor

FILE PHOTO: NATO chief Stoltenberg attends meeting in Paris

OSLO (Reuters) -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway's next central bank governor, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg and his main rival for the job, Norges Bank deputy governor Ida Wolden Bache, both said they had been encouraged by the ministry to apply.

"The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I've done that now and this is a job I'm very motivated for," Stoltenberg told news agency NTB.

While the job is open from March 1, Stoltenberg would first have to serve out his term at NATO, which runs until the end of September, 2022, he said.

Stoltenberg, an economist by training, was Norwegian prime minister from 2000-01 and 2005-13 before becoming NATO chief the following year. He has also held the job of finance minister.

Wolden Bache, seen by many economists as a leading contender https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-cenbank-idUSL8N2PX42U, was the only woman among the 22 applicants.

"I've applied for the position as central bank governor following a dialogue with the finance ministry. As deputy governor I have a good overview of what the position entails, and I'm motivated for the job," she said in a statement.

The successful candidate will be in charge of setting interest rates as well as overseeing Norway's powerful sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest with assets of $1.4 trillion.

Stoltenberg, who holds a master's degree in economics, has not worked at the central bank.

Wolden Bache holds a doctorate in economics and has been first-deputy governor since April, 2020. She was executive director of monetary policy for four years and head of financial stability for one year.

She has also worked as an economist at Handelsbanken Capital Markets in Oslo. If appointed, Wolden Bache would become the first woman to run Norges Bank since its inception more than 200 years ago.

Oeystein Olsen, the current governor who will turn 70 in January, announced this year that he will retire at the end of February, 10 months before his second six-year term had been due to expire.

Most Norwegian public officials retire by the age of 70.

Among the other candidates there were several students and retirees as well as a bus driver and a baker, as is often the case when high-profile government jobs are announced in Norway.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World needs cheaper way to vaccinate against COVID, former UK vaccine chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The former head of Britain's vaccine task force said on Tuesday that the vaccines against COVID-19 would need to become cheaper to administer - whether with patches, pills or sprays - to ensure countries do not have to spend so much. Kate Bingham, former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said the virus was ahead in the battle and that the world should ensure it gets vaccines out to everyone who was immunocompromised. "We can't be in a position where we have to go through this monumental logistics challenge of actually getting vaccines into arms," Bingham told a parliamentary committee. "So the other area that I think we must be pushing forward is: how do we improve the format of these vaccines so that they are much easier and more cheap to deploy whether that is patches, pills or sprays."

  • Putin and Xi to discuss 'aggressive' talk from U.S. and NATO, Kremlin says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. "The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Moscow and Beijing. "We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO and U.S. side, and this requires discussion between us and the Chinese." Russia has cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West have worsened, and Putin has used the partnership as a way of balancing U.S. influence while striking lucrative deals, especially on energy.

  • Biden, Manchin to speak Monday afternoon on Build Back Better bill, White House says

    President Joe Biden will speak on Monday afternoon with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist West Virginia Democrat who hasn't endorsed Biden's roughly $2 trillion social-spending bill. "The president looks forward to speaking directly with Sen. Manchin about making the case for why the president feels this legislation should move forward," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Democrats are aiming to finish the Build Back Better bill by Christmas, though that timeline faces challeng

  • Ben Affleck Jokes He ‘Passed a Few Times’ on Sexiest Man Alive Cover & Is the Reason George Clooney’s Been on It More

    Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet for his new movie The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, out in theaters December 22nd and on Amazon Prime Video January 7th

  • Gallego leads congressional delegation to Ukraine

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Ukraine over the weekend as fears grow about a possible Russian military invasion. Gallego, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, told CNN on Sunday that he organized the trip to "get an in-depth understanding of what's happening in Ukraine." Gallego was joined by Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.),...

  • As Olympics open, Uyghurs set to take rights case to court

    China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority could come before the courts in Argentina at about the same time that the Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4 in Beijing. Michael Polak, a British lawyer representing the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, is preparing a “universal jurisdiction criminal complaint” to submit to the criminal courts of Argentina in February. “We think what we are doing in Argentina is the natural next step for moving towards justice,” Polak told the Associated Press in an interview. Last week, an unofficial body set up in Britain to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.

  • Taliban rule marked by killings, boy soldiers, arrests - U.N.

    More than 100 former Afghan national security forces and others have been killed since the Taliban takeover in August, most at the hands of the hardline Islamist group that is recruiting boy soldiers and quashing women's rights, the U.N. said on Tuesday. Nada Al-Nashif, U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that in addition, at least 50 suspected members of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province - an ideological foe of the Taliban - were killed by hanging and beheading. At least 8 Afghan activists and two journalists have been killed since August, while the U.N. has also documented 59 unlawful detentions and threats to their ranks, she told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

  • Taiwan defense ministry says full Chinese invasion would be very difficult

    Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Monday that a full Chinese invasion would be difficult for the country to achieve, citing the military challenges and geographical obstacles that would stand in the way. The ministry said in a threat assessment report obtained by Reuters that China would need to use "non-standard" roll-on, roll-off ships in order to invade the island nation, while forces would also need access to port facilities and airports."...

  • None of the US troops involved in a drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan will be punished: report

    The strike which was initially characterized as a "righteous strike" was later determined to be a "tragic mistake."

  • Mary Trump Taunts Cousin Don Jr. Over Jan. 6 Texts To Meadows Instead Of His Dad

    Donald Trump's niece mocked her cousin's messages to the former White House chief of staff.

  • The US doesn't have enough faculty to train the next generation of nurses

    Some nursing programs had to turn away students because of a shortage of faculty and clinical sites. FatCamera/E+ Collection via Getty ImagesDespite a national nursing shortage in the United States, over 80,000 qualified applications were not accepted at U.S. nursing schools in 2020, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. This was due primarily to a shortage of nursing professors and a limited number of clinical placements where nursing students get practical job training.

  • China, Russia leaders to hold virtual meeting on Wednesday

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss international issues as Russia faces condemnation from the West for its military aggression at the Ukraine border."President Xi Jinping will have a virtual summit with President Putin on December 15, Beijing time. The two heads of state will take stock of the bilateral relations and cooperation outcomes over this year, make top-...

  • Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

    A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own territory, have risen in the past two years as China steps up military activities near Taiwan to pressure it to accept Chinese rule. In a report to lawmakers, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said China's transport capacity was at present limited, it would not be able to land all its forces in one go, and would have to rely on "non-standard" roll-on, roll-off ships that would need to use port facilities and transport aircraft that would need airports.

  • Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

    The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany's new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina was “worrying” and the Bosnian Serb secession attempts were “unacceptable.” “For me personally, this means (...) that the existing sanctions regime should now also be used against Mr. Dodik," Baerbock said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where she pressed for the measures to be imposed.

  • North Korea's Kim at critical crossroads decade into rule

    Since taking power following his father’s sudden death 10 years ago this week, Kim Jong Un has erased those widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over North Korea. While still firmly in control, Kim appears increasingly unlikely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously keeping his nukes and bringing prosperity to his impoverished populace.

  • Remainers seek voice in UK's post-Brexit cacophony

    UK Remainers may take a crumb of comfort as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, elected on a promise to "Get Brexit Done", sees his poll support dive after a string of scandals. But a year after Britain left the European Union, even the most ardent of pro-EU backers accept the divorce was so complete that it could take years to win back anything like the relationship with Europe they would find acceptable. "It'll have to come in stages, over years," said activist Steve Bray, whose one-man street protests outside the Houses of Parliament since the 2016 referendum provided the noisy backdrop to hundreds of TV broadcasts as the saga unfolded. Barely two years ago, British Remainers could plausibly claim to have created the most proactive pro-EU grassroots movement in Europe, mobilising hundreds of thousands to join street demos and millions more to sign anti-Brexit petitions.

  • Chris Armas was a forgettable head coach in MLS. So why is he at Manchester United?

    Ralf Rangnick’s new assistant at Old Trafford had a disastrous reign in charge of Toronto FC. But his role in England may well complement his skills Chris Armas helped New York Red Bulls to the Supporters’ Shield in 2018. Photograph: José Méndez/EPA There has long been familiar faces among the Old Trafford coaching staff. From Ryan Giggs to Michael Carrick to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United have been keen to maintain the link between players and coaches. However, the appointment of Ralf

  • G7 warns Russia to ‘de-escalate’ buildup near Ukraine or face ‘massive consequences’

    The G-7 called on Russia to "de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities," and praised Ukraine's "restraint."

  • After Nicaragua flips, U.S. sanctions seen pushing Central America towards China

    A creeping barrage of U.S. sanctions on top Central American officials has made China an attractive partner for governments resisting Washington's push to tackle corruption and democratic backsliding in the region, officials and analysts say. The trend was thrust into focus this week when Nicaragua re-established ties with Beijing, severing a longstanding relationship with U.S. ally Taiwan, which relies heavily on diplomatic recognition from small countries. Other countries in the region are also courting China. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ratified his country's new economic cooperation accord with China earlier this year after Washington put close aides of his on a corruption blacklist.

  • Czechs hold off on sending troops to Poland-Belarus border

    The Czech Republic will hold off on sending up to 150 soldiers for now to help Poland protect its border with Belarus after the migrant situation stabilised, the Czech defence minister said on Monday. The number of attempted crossings into Poland by migrants travelling via Belarus from the Middle East or Africa has fallen from highs seen in November. The European Union accused Minsk of engineering a crisis, but Belarus denies that. The Czech government had approved last week a plan to send soldiers to help Poland with building and repairing barriers and other support work.