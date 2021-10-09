Natty Light introduces flavored vodka as domestic beer sales slump: 'Nothing is off the table'

Alexandra Canal
·Producer
·2 min read

Beer giant Natural "Natty" Light (BUD) has introduced flavored vodka. Yes, you read that right. 

The brand, owned by Anheuser-Busch and best known for its reduced-calorie beer, launched the new product line in 3 flavors — lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and black cherry. 

At 30% ABV (alcohol by volume), Natty Vodka is the first-ever spirt extension from Anheuser-Busch.

“Natural Light is constantly looking to innovate to meet the evolving flavor preferences of our fans. Nothing is off the table,” Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch group VP of Budweiser & value, said in a press release.

“Flavored vodka is one of the fastest growing segments in spirits, and we knew Natty was the brand to show up to the party with a great tasting offering to set us apart," Blake continued. 

The latest rollout comes as more alcohol brands deviate from their core products to better capture shifting consumer preferences. 

According to a new CFRA research report, 2020's COVID-19 spikes caused U.S. alcohol consumption to rise by the fastest rate in 18 years. Volumes grew 2% despite steep drop offs in on-premise sales from restaurants, bars and event venues. 

Natural Light Vodka (Credit: Natural Light)
Natural Light Vodka (Credit: Natural Light)

With at-home consumption on the rise, the report noted that U.S. consumer demand is being driven by flavor, convenience, and "better-for-you" options. 

Market analytics firm IWSR explained that "flavored subcategories – from beer to vodka to U.S. whiskey – are significantly outperforming traditional non-flavored subcategories." 

"Flavor is also the top consumer driver of the fast-growing ready-to-drink category, and that’s likely creating a halo effect on total alcohol as well," IWSR continued. 

Domestic beer sales on the decline

U.S. beer consumption has steadily declined over the past decade, CFRA noted
U.S. beer consumption has steadily declined over the past decade, CFRA noted

U.S. beer consumption has steadily declined over the past decade, which has come at a greater cost to domestic brands. 

The North American beer industry, sometimes referred to as a duopoly consisting of Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors (TAP), collectively possessed 63% market share in 2020. That's a double-digit decline from 73% in 2014, CFRA noted.

The report added that imports, especially craft beer, have steadily captured market share — growing from 20.6% in 2019 to 21.8% in 2020

Imported beer sales have also increased, rising 3.1% in 2020 compared to a 4.4% drop for domestic beer over thAT same time period. 

Alexandra is a Producer & Entertainment Correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This week in Bidenomics: Into the muddle

    Biden isn't fixing the big problems holding back the economy, and voters are holding him responsible.

  • California restricts gagging for employee complaints

    A new law that will allow victims of workplace harassment or discrimination to speak freely, instead of being gagged by confidentiality clauses, has been signed into effect in California.

  • Musk’s Tesla plant party in Berlin draws fans and protests

    Tesla fans flocked to the carmaker's new factory near Berlin on Saturday, where Chief Executive Elon Musk staged a county-fair style festival to celebrate the site's imminent opening. Musk hopes in coming weeks to get the green light to start production at the site, which at its peak will produce 500,000 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) a year - more than double Germany's BEV production in 2020. While Tesla has said the site will bring Germany significantly closer to achieving its e-mobility goals, some locals and environmental groups are unhappy with Musk's approach which they say flies in the face of German business culture.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo hit back-to-back homers in Game 2 vs. Rays

    Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo crushed back-to-back home runs in the second inning of Friday's ALDS Game 2.

  • I'm a Canadian who used to live in NYC. Here are 10 things I miss about the US.

    Even though I moved back to Canada a few years ago, there are some things I miss about the major US city, like sidewalk etiquette and Trader Joe's.

  • California’s Worst Oil Leak in Years May Have Started Months Ago

    (Bloomberg) -- The underwater pipeline that spilled as many as 3,000 barrels of oil off California’s coast may have been dragged by a ship anchor months or even a year ago.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rag

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • Peru Raises Key Rate to Curb Fastest Inflation in 12 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru tightened monetary policy for a third straight month after inflation surged to its highest rate in 12 years and political volatility roiled the currency.The central bank lifted its benchmark rate half a percentage point, to 1.5%, matching the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It was the third consecutive rate hike by the bank led by Julio Velarde.Peru and every other major inflation-targeting central bank in Latin America are withdrawing stimulus as consume

  • Yes, the latest jobs data may look disappointing, but leisure and transportation sectors give reason for cheer

    After recent supply chain difficulties, is there smooth sailing ahead? Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesOn first glance, October’s jobs report may not be anything to cheer about. Released on Oct. 8, 2021, it shows that just 194,000 jobs were added in the month – well short of the 400,000-plus figure that many economists had predicted. But when you delve deeper, the latest employment data shows encouraging signs for the future of the U.S. economy. Yes, job creation does appear to be slowing down. And th

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • Jamie Collins “couldn’t stop smiling” after signing with New England for third time

    Jamie Collins was drafted by the Patriots in 2013. After leaving for Cleveland in 2016, he was released and went back to New England in 2019. After leaving again to join the Lions in 2020, he was released and signed with the Patriots for a third time this week. He likes it in New England. [more]

  • China's Xi calls for 'peaceful' reunification with Taiwan

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday that a “peaceful” reunification of Taiwan with China's mainland was in Beijing's interests, despite ratcheted up military threats against the self-governing island. Xi spoke at an official celebration in Beijing's Great Hall of the People that focused largely on the need for the ruling Communist Party to continue to lead China as the country rises in power and influence.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Is At Inflection Point, What To Do Now; Tesla FSD Beta Rollout Delayed

    The market rally is at an inflection point, needing to get above key levels. Tesla delayed its FSD Beta rollout.

  • North Carolina Takes Over Finances of Town Bordering Fort Bragg

    (Bloomberg) -- North Carolina took over the finances of a town bordering Fort Bragg, highlighting the state’s strong authority to intervene in cases of municipal fiscal distress. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partn

  • Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald's among top food picks for teens: Piper Sandler

    Impossible Foods gains traction among young consumers, beating Beyond Meat as the top choice.

  • Knowing The Difference Between Lo Mein And Chow Mein Might Make You Change Your Go-To Order

    A look at the contrasts in preparation of the two popular Chinese American dishes.

  • This Genius Cupcake Hack Gives You Grease-Free Bottoms Every Time

    Ever baked delicious cupcakes or muffins and noticed a super greasy bottom? Try this easy baking hack that uses rice to get rid of the excess grease!

  • Details on one of the most sought-after annual bourbons you have a chance at buying

    Topping at 120 proof, this special bourbon is celebrating 10 years of annual releases.

  • 49 Condensed Milk Recipes for the Holidays and Beyond

    As far as pantry staples go, canned sweetened condensed milk is among the most magical. Not only is it rich,...