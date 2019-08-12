Should Natural Alternatives International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NAII) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll evaluate Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Natural Alternatives International:

0.16 = US$13m ÷ (US$98m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Natural Alternatives International has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Natural Alternatives International Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Natural Alternatives International's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 23% average reported by the Personal Products industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of where Natural Alternatives International sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Natural Alternatives International's past growth compares to other companies.

NasdaqGM:NAII Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Natural Alternatives International has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Natural Alternatives International's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Natural Alternatives International has total assets of US$98m and current liabilities of US$18m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.