Natural beauty steals the spotlight in GO Laurel Highlands’ Destination Guide

LIGONIER ― GO Laurel Highlands has announced the release of its 2024 Destination Guide, a free full-color piece that serves as the principal informational tourism brochure for Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

“A new year affords so many opportunities to explore the beautiful Laurel Highlands,” said Ann Nemanic, GO LH’s executive director. “The 2024 GO Laurel Highlands Destination Guide is the ideal planning tool for exploring our three-county region. Sixty-four pages will enable locals and visitors to discover the unique and authentic experiences found only within our 3,000-square-mile footprint. From weddings to simple wanderlust, readers will find themselves immersed in genuine stories and photographs showcasing why our region in Southwestern Pennsylvania is so special.

"The guide is free and makes an ideal companion piece to the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour craft beverage passport launched on Jan. 18. With four seasons of adventure on display, tons of events throughout the year, easy itineraries to follow and highlighted feature stories, the 2024 GO Laurel Highlands Destination Guide is an exemplary piece for all to enjoy,” she said.

One of the region’s crown jewels shines brightly on the cover of the guide, as photographer Clare Kaczmarek captured the stunning beauty of autumn in the Laurel Highlands. In her image, a cloud of mist rises from Ohiopyle Falls in front of a palette of fall colors at Ohiopyle State Park.

The back cover proves that the Laurel Highlands can be just as gorgeous after the leaves have fallen, as Thomas Bush captured an image of a snowy road winding through trees covered in a blanket of fresh powder at Forbes State Forest.

“Each year, our marketing team has the privilege of showcasing the best of the Laurel Highlands through the Destination Guide, and each year the publication seems to become a more interesting and valuable resource for travelers. The region continues to grow and provide visitors with new and exciting experiences, and, in our opinion, the most beautiful scenery,” said Laura Argenbright, senior director of creative strategy for GO Laurel Highlands.

“With such a diverse offering of attractions, outdoor recreation and cultural assets, the challenge of presenting our nearly 500 destination partners in one useful guide is remarkably easy," she said. "Friendly staff, top-notch facilities, and life-changing outdoor adventures speak for themselves and keep generations of families returning to the Laurel Highlands to make lasting memories throughout the seasons, year after year.”

The 2024 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide offers inspirational content for those seeing the region’s iconic attractions for the first time as well as revealing hidden gems and new locations that offer value to even the most seasoned visitor.

Feature stories inside the guide:

“Family-Friendly fun,” highlights attractions that are exciting, engaging and educational for everyone from toddlers to seniors.

“The Wright Way to See the Laurel Highlands,” offers the perfect itinerary for visiting all four Frank Lloyd Wright homes in the region. Discover how to stay in a home designed by the architectural genius – or a luxury hotel inspired by him – where to take the best photos and which food options to enjoy during your stay.

“Auböck: The Gallet Collection,” delves into the Touchstone Center for Crafts exhibition of rare and important works of art and objects from the internationally renowned Werkstätte Carl Auböck.

“Small Towns, Big Experiences” explores how to get the most out of the charming boroughs sprinkled throughout the Laurel Highlands, including where to dine and shop.

“Honor Our Fallen Heroes” offers information on what to see and do at the extraordinarily powerful Flight 93 National Memorial.

“Arts, Heritage and History Abound” helps visitors find immersive experiences, from live performances to artistic workshops and historical reenactments.

“Join the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour,” serves up a tasty brew of options to fill the Pour Tour Passport and redeem prizes by visiting craft beverage makers in the region.

“Dream Mountain Stays,” opens the door to the region’s lodging options, which range from camping and glamping to traditional hotels and stunning resorts.

Lovers looking to tie the knot can use the “Plan Your Perfect Wedding Day,” article to do just that, while those passionate about the outdoors can find where to bike, hike, float and fish their way to bliss in “Enchanting Trails,” and “Take Me to the Water.”

“ ’Tis the Season” showcases what makes the Laurel Highlands a true four-season destination, and “Golf Greats and Gorgeous Greens,” tees up the information every golf lover needs to know about the region.

Readers will also find traditional favorites such as a map of the region and a 2024 calendar of major festivals and events.

GO Laurel Highlands publishes 100,000 copies of the destination guide for distribution at numerous consumer travel shows, Pennsylvania Welcome Centers, Pennsylvania Turnpike Visitors Centers, regional brochure racks, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Laurel Highlands Visitors Centers, regional chambers of commerce and at GO LH tourism partner businesses.

Copies of the 2024 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide may be ordered by calling 724-238-5661, ext. 101, or requested online at golaurelhighlands.com/guide, where a digital version is also available.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: GO Laurel Highlands’ Destination Guide released